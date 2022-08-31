VIDEO: असम में मदरसे पर फिर चला बुलडोजर, आतंकी कनेक्शन सामने आने के बाद बड़ी कार्रवाई

असम के बोंगाईगांव जिले के कबाईटरी पार्ट- IV गांव में स्थित मरकजुल मा-आरिफ क्वारियाना मदरसा को तोड़ा जा रहा है। आतंकी संगठन अलकायदा से जुड़े इमाम और मदरसा शिक्षकों सहित 37 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद असम सरकार द्वारा ध्वस्त किया गया यह तीसरा मदरसा है। सरकारी सूत्रों के मुताबिक मदरसे को रातभर में खाली करवा दिया गया और छात्रों को दूसरे संस्थान में भेज दिया गया। वहीं, पुलिस सूत्र ने बताया कि सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान प्रतिबंधित कट्टरपंथी समूहों से संबंधित दस्तावेज मिले हैं।

#WATCH | Assam: Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa, located at Kabaitary Part-IV village in Bongaigaon district, being demolished