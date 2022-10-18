Judicial Activism : ज्यूडिशियल एक्टिविज्म कानून मंत्री रिजिजू बोले- न्यायपालिका भटके तो सुधार का कोई उपाय नहीं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Judicial Activism : विधायिका, कार्यपालिका और न्यायपालिका ये भारत में लोकतंत्र के तीन स्तंभ हैं। कार्यपालिका और विधायिका अपने कर्तव्यों में बंधे हैं और न्यायपालिका उन्हें सुधारती है। लेकिन जब न्यायपालिका भटक जाती है तो उन्हें सुधारने का कोई उपाय नहीं है। यह बात देश के कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने सोमवार को अहमदाबाद में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में कही।
#WATCH | "If there is no way to bind the judiciary, words like 'judicial activism' are brought to use. Several judges pass observations which never become a part of judgement... As a judge you do not know practical difficulties, financial limitations," says Law Min Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/L12gCoU1L7— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
