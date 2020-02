अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने के बाद एक और चुनौती, दिखाना है कि हम कितने ईमानदार: लद्दाख सांसद

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal at India Ideas Conclave, Gujarat: Now after the abrogation of Article 370 and formation of the new Union Territory, there are talks of Rs 6,000 crores for development. Now, the challenge before us is to show how honest the people of Ladakh are. https://t.co/cCCg8nDqCC pic.twitter.com/jtiCzlgYko