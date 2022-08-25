Defence Ministery: कामथ डीआरडीओ के प्रमुख नियुक्त, रेड्डी रक्षा मंत्री के वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार बने

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
वहीं, विभाग के मौजूदा सचिव जी सतीश रेड्डी को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार नियुक्त किया गया है।
रक्षा मंत्रालय में दो बड़े परिवर्तन किए गए हैं। समीर वी कामथ को रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास विभाग (DDRD) का सचिव और रक्षा अनुसंधान विकास संगठन (DRDO) का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।
Samir V Kamat has been appointed as Secretary, Dept of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation
Present Secretary G Satheesh Reddy has been appointed as Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/f6E6IUnrkp — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.