Defence Ministery: कामथ डीआरडीओ के प्रमुख नियुक्त, रेड्डी रक्षा मंत्री के वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार बने

रक्षा मंत्रालय में दो बड़े परिवर्तन किए गए हैं। समीर वी कामथ को रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास विभाग (DDRD) का सचिव और रक्षा अनुसंधान विकास संगठन (DRDO) का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

Samir V Kamat has been appointed as Secretary, Dept of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation