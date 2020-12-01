शहर चुनें
hyderabad ghmc election 2020 live updates asaduddin owaisi k chandrasekhar rao trs aimim bjp voting democracy

Live

हैदराबाद निकाय चुनाव: मतदान शुरू, ओवैसी बोले- लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए वोट करें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 01 Dec 2020 08:43 AM IST
hyderabad ghmc election 2020 live updates asaduddin owaisi k chandrasekhar rao trs aimim bjp voting democracy
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

वृहद हैदराबाद नगर निगम (जीएचएमसी) चुनाव राष्ट्रीय राजनीति का केंद्र बन गया है। ऐसे में सबकी निगाहें इस चुनाव के परिणाम पर टिकी हैं। मंगलवार को 150 वार्डों के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। मतदान सुबह सात से बजे शुरू हुआ और शाम छह बजे तक चलेगा। 74,44,260 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। इस चुनाव में 150 सीटों पर 1,122 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। मतों की गिनती चार दिसंबर को होगी। इस चुनाव में विधानसभा और संसदीय चुनाव की तरह प्रचार हुआ और कई राष्ट्रीय स्तर के नेताओं ने मैदान में उतरकर मोर्चा संभाला। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

08:30 AM, 01-Dec-2020

ओवैसी ने लोगों ने बाहर निकलकर मतदान करने की अपील की

एआईएमआईएम नेता ओवैसी ने लोगों ने बाहर निकलकर मतदान करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा, 'कृपया बाहर निकलकर मतदान करें। हैदराबाद की विशिष्ट संस्कृति और पहचान के लिए, भारत के लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए और एक शांतिपूर्ण हैदराबाद के लिए वोट करें।'
 
 
india news national hyderabad election asaduddin owaisi k chandrashekar rao voting greater hyderabad municipal corporation
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

