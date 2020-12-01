हैदराबाद निकाय चुनाव: मतदान शुरू, ओवैसी बोले- लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए वोट करें

Liveहैदराबाद निकाय चुनाव: मतदान शुरू, ओवैसी बोले- लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए वोट करें
Please go out & vote. Vote for a peaceful Hyderabad, for Hyderabad’s distinct culture & identity & to strengthen India’s democracy #GHMCElections2020 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/K9v0XbUuxA— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 1, 2020
