Health Ministry issues Revised SOP while conducting examinations to contain the spread of Coronavirus

कोरोना संकट में परीक्षा को लेकर स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने जारी की एसओपी, इन बातों को रखना होगा ख्याल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 03:03 PM IST
Exam
Exam - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित करते समय निवारक उपायों पर संशोधित एसओपी (मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया) जारी की। इसमें कहा गया है कि परीक्षा के दौरान छह फीट की सामाजिक दूरी को बरकरार रखा जाए। 
परीक्षा के दौरान ग्लव्स और मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया जाए। हाथों को सैनिटाइजर से साफ किया जाए और अगर वे गंदे नहीं हैं, तो भी साबुन से उन्हें धोया जाए। जहां तक संभव हो सके हैंड सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग किया जाए। 
 
coronavirus health ministry

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

