Home ›   India News ›   Full Emergency declared for a non scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight, The flight was diverted to Mumbai

हादसा टला : उड़ान भरते ही विमान का पहिया हुआ अलग, मुंबई में कराई आपात लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 06 May 2021 09:15 PM IST
विमान की आपात लैंडिंग
विमान की आपात लैंडिंग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश में जहां कोरोना महामारी से लोग त्रस्त हैं वहीं महाराष्ट्र से एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। दरअसल यहां बिना अनुमति के नागपुर से हैदराबाद की ओर जा रहे विमान को आपात स्थिति में मुंबई रूट पर भेजना पड़ा। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एयर एंबुलेंस जो बिना अनुमति के एक मरीज और एक डॉक्टर के साथ नागपुर से हैदराबाद के लिए उड़ान भर रही थी तभी विमान का एक पहिया क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया जिसके बाद उसे आनन-फानन में मुंबई रूट के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया। ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक यह विमान मुंबई में सफलतापूर्वक लैंड कर चुका है। गनीमत रही कि मरीज, डॉक्टर और चालक दल सुरक्षित हैं।
india news national indian airlines nagpur flights
