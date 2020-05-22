शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area Pune Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में एक रासायनिक कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 12:57 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पुणे में रासायनिक कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग
पुणे में रासायनिक कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में एक रासायनिक कारखाने में भीषण आग लग गई। कुरकुंभ एमआईडीसी क्षेत्र में एक रासायनिक कारखाने में आग लगी। पांच दमकल गाड़ियों को आग पर काबू पाने के लिए रवाना किया गया। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' ने CLAT परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए लॉन्च किया क्रैश कोर्स, आज ही लें दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fire broke out in chemical factory kurkumbh pune

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आरबीआई गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

ईएमआई भुगतान पर तीन महीने की अतिरिक्त मोहलत, रेपो रेट में भी हुई कटौती

22 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों में मची अफरातफरी, 'कोई है जो एक-एक करके सबको मरवा रहा है...'

22 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत-यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Rajasthan

बस विवाद में आया नया मोड़, राजस्थान ने यूपी सरकार को भेजा 36 लाख का बिल

22 मई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

इस महीने खत्म हुआ लॉकडाउन तो जुलाई तक भारत में चरम पर होगा कोरोना वायरस

22 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

क्वारंटीन सेंटर में बना रहे थे महिला का अश्लील वीडियो, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

22 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Pm Modi and Vladimir putin
World

चेतावनी : भारत पर अब भी अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों की आशंका, रूस से सौदा पड़ सकता है महंगा

22 मई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने में भारत की मदद करेगी यह दवा, बेचने की हो रही तैयारी

22 मई 2020

Cyclone Amphan
India News

सौ साल के सबसे शक्तिशाली तूफान ने कुछ घंटों में बदल दी कोलकाता की सूरत

22 मई 2020

घूमकेतू रिव्यू
Reviews

Ghoomketu Review: फिल्म देखने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए ये रिव्यू, बच जाएंगे जिंदगी के कीमती 102 मिनट

22 मई 2020

रमजान
Lucknow

आज अदा होगी रमजान के आखिरी जुमा अलविदा की नमाज, कल देखा जाएगा ईद का चांद

22 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited