महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में एक रासायनिक कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग

Pune: Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/fLq1rxuSAX— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
