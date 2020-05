वंदे भारत मिशन Update: मालदीव से 698 भारतीयों को लेकर कोच्चि पहुंचा आईएनएस जलाश्व

#WATCH Kerala: INS Jalashwa arrives at Kochi Harbour bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals. #OperationSamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/ZTUjQ0hKDJ

The second flight from Singapore, AI343 to Mumbai has taken off with 243 passengers: High Commission of India in Singapore#VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/Ox5vZxi9UI