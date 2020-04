कोरोना: देश में मृत्यु की दर 3.3 फीसदी, सबसे अधिक 75 फीसदी मौत बुजुर्गों की

Mortality rate in our country is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/ke2JJvHx1p