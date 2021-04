कोरोना की दूसरी लहर: साल में पहली बार नए मरीजों की संख्या 93 हजार के पार, सक्रिय केस सात लाख के करीब

India reports 93,249 new #COVID19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,24,85,509

Total recoveries: 1,16,29,289

Active cases: 6,91,597

Death toll: 1,64,623



Total vaccination: 7,59,79,651 pic.twitter.com/026IX9OPtW