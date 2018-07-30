शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: सीएम कुमारस्वामी ने किया किसानों का 49 हजार करोड़ रुपये का ऋण माफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 01:54 PM IST
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने किसानों का 49 हजार करोड़ रुपये का लोन माफ कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार इस बारे में जल्द ही दिशा निर्देश जारी करेगी। साथ ही उन्होंने डीसी और सीईओ को ऋण छूट योजना लागू करने का निर्देश दिया है। 


 

