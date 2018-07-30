Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that State Government has waived off agricultural loans to the tune of 49000 crore and a Government order on guidelines will be issued soon. He directed All DCs and CEOs to implement loan waiver scheme transparently:Karnataka CMO (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9Oxmq4um2d— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018
तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के सासंदों ने इस लिस्ट को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। वहीं गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का इस पूरे मामले पर कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए।
30 जुलाई 2018