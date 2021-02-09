शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   AP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE 1st Phase Voting News Updates three injured in clashes between workers of two parties

Live

AP Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE Updates : चित्तूर डिवीजन में 10.30 बजे तक 38.97 फीसदी मतदान, दिल का दौरा पड़ने पर एक पोलिंग एजेंट की मौत

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 11:54 AM IST
AP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE 1st Phase Voting News Updates three injured in clashes between workers of two parties
आंध्र प्रदेश पंचायत चुनाव 2021 लाइव अपडेट - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

आंध्र प्रदेश के पंचायत चुनाव के पहले चरण की वोटिंग जारी है। राज्य के 12 जिलों की 2,723 पंचायतों में चुनाव हो रहे हैं। सुबह 6.30 बजे से मतदान शुरू हो गया है, जो दोपहर 3.30 बजे तक जारी रहेगी। 21 फरवरी तक चार चरणों में यह चुनाव होने हैं। यहां पढ़िए पंचायत चुनाव से जुड़े अपडेट्स....
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
11:18 AM, 09-Feb-2021

चित्तूर डिवीजन में 38.97 फीसदी मतदान

सुबह 10.30 बजे तक चित्तूर डिवीजन में 38.97 फीसदी मतदान रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं पूर्वी गोदावरी में सुबह साढ़े दस बजे तक 29 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। विशाखापट्टनम के समपथीपुरम गांव में लोगों ने लाइन में अपना वोट दिया। 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national ap gram panchayat election 2021 ap gram panchayat chunav 2021 gram panchayat chunav andhra pradesh आंध्र प्रदेश पंचायत चुनाव ap gram panchayat election
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs england live cricket score 1st test match day 5 scorecard chennai ma chidambaram stadium cricket news updates in hindi
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: भारत को जीत के लिए 276 रन चाहिए इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिए चार विकेट की दरकार

9 फरवरी 2021

नरेंद्र मोदी-गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

गुलाम नबी की राज्यसभा से विदाई, आतंकी घटना का जिक्र कर पीएम मोदी के छलके आंसू

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
दीप सिद्धू
Chandigarh

कनाडा से बचाव में उतरी दीप सिद्धू की महिला दोस्त, दिल्ली हिंसा के आरोपी के बारे में कह दी बड़ी बात

9 फरवरी 2021

वाराणसी जौनपुर हाईवे सड़क हादसा: सात की मौत
Varanasi

यूपीः वाराणसी-जौनपुर हाइवे पर भीषण हादसा, सात की मौत, 10 घायल

9 फरवरी 2021

दीप सिद्धू को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
India News

लाल किले पर हिंसा: पंजाब के जीरकपुर से गिरफ्तार हुआ दीप सिद्धू, थोड़ी देर में कोर्ट में पेशी

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आया दीप सिद्धू।
Punjab

जानिए कौन है दीप सिद्धू, कभी गैंगस्टर का किरदार निभा पाई थी शोहरत, अब पहुंचा जेल

9 फरवरी 2021

सीक्रेट्स ऑफ सनौली
Bollywood

‘पृथ्वीराज’ से पहले मनोज बाजपेयी का बड़ा बयान- ‘हिंदी फिल्मों में इतिहास को ढंग से नहीं दिखाया गया’

9 फरवरी 2021

chamoli disaster
Opinion

हिमालयी त्रासदी से उठे सवाल, कैसे मिली बांध बनाने की अनुमति 

9 फरवरी 2021

पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

बिना तलाक मुस्लिम लड़की का दूसरा निकाह अवैध, केवल लड़के को है यह अधिकार : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2021

सुखदेव सिंह, किसान नेता
Delhi

ट्रैक्टर रैली हिंसा : किसान नेता सुखदेव के इशारे पर हुआ था बवाल, पूछताछ में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X