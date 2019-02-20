शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Aero India 2019 : Falcon 2000 cockpit manufactured in one year under Make In India

एयरो इंडिया 2019 : मेक इन इंडिया के तहत एक साल में तैयार हुआ फाल्कन 2000 कॉकपिट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 05:18 PM IST
दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर
दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
बंगलुरू में आयोजित हो रहे एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयर शो 'एयरो इंडिया 2019' कार्यक्रम में दसॉल्ट एविएशन के सीईओ एरिक ट्रैपियर ने कहा कि हमें यह दिखाने में काफी गर्व का अनुभव हो रहा है कि कि नागपुर में हमने क्या तैयार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेक इन इंडिया नीति के तहत हमने एक साल में फाल्कन 2000 का कॉकपिट तैयार किया है।  बता दें कि साल 2022 तक दसॉल्ट रिलायंस एरोस्पेस लिमिटेड (DRAL) कंपनी फाल्कन 2000 बिजनेस जेट तैयार करने का लक्ष्य लेकर कार्य कर रही है। रिलायंस और दसॉल्ट के ज्वाइंट वेंचर वाली यह कंपनी नागपुर में इन जेट का निर्माण कर रही है।
aero india 2019 एयरो इंडिया 2019 dassault aviation dassault aviation ceo eric trappier falcon 2000 falcon 2000 cockpit make in india biggest airshow of asia
