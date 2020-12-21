देश के किसी अन्य क्षेत्र के व्यक्ति को 'आउटसाइडर' कहना असंवैधानिक: राज्यपाल 

I don't understand based on what conscience & perspective, is a person from another region of our country, called an 'outsider'. This culture is unconstitutional. If one says such a thing I would request them to read the Indian Constitution: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar pic.twitter.com/d4NwtXPfTo— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.