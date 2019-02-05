शहर चुनें

#MamataVsCBI: ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे ली चुटकी, देखिए मजेदार वायरल मीम्स

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 05:33 PM IST
MamataVsCBI viral hilarious memes twitter goes crazy
शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला, रोज वैली मामले में कोलकाता पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम और पिछले 36 घंटों से संविधान बचाओ धरना दे रहीं सीएम ममता बनर्जी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर कई मीम्स वायरल हो रहे हैं। ममता बनर्जी और सीबीआई विवाद को लेकर कई फोटो, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं। इन तस्वीरों और वीडियो पर यूजर्स मीम्स बना रहे हैं। इस बीच मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मामले को लेकर केंद्र के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया। 
CBI की दो अर्जियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की सुनवाई
