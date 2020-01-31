शहर चुनें

दो लोगों से 4820 रुपये का पर्ची, दड़ा-सट्टा पकड़ा

Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 10:57 PM IST
ऊना। पुलिस ने दो लोगों से पर्ची, दड़ा-सट्टा सहित 4820 रुपये बरामद किए हैं। सदर पुलिस ने मुकाम रामपुर बाजार में सूचना के आधार पर एक व्यक्ति के कब्जा से पर्ची, दड़ा-सट्टा और 3300 रुपये के करंसी नोट बरामद किए गए।
इसके अतिरिक्त संतोषगढ़ पुलिस ने शनिदेव मंदिर के पास एक व्यक्ति के कब्जे से पर्ची, दड़ा-सट्टा और 1520 रुपये के करेंसी नोट बरामद किए गए। एसपी दिवाकर शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस संदर्भ में आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
