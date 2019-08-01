शहर चुनें

पिता से मामूली कहासुनी, बेटे ने दोस्तों के साथ कर दी हत्या

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:36 PM IST
जीएस जस्सल
बंगाणा (ऊना)। क्षेत्र के खुरवाईं गांव के चालीस वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मामूली बहसबाजी के चलते हत्या कर दी गई। अगर मामूली लड़ाई में लड़कों ने थोड़ी भी सहनशीलता दिखाई होती तो एक व्यक्ति की जान बच सकती थी।
कथित तौर पर शराब के नशे में तीनों युवकों ने अपनी सुध-बुध ही खो दी। वे अकेले आदमी को लाठियों और हॉकी से तब तक पीटते रहे जब तक वह जमीन पर नहीं गिरा। बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक पुरुषोत्तम की मामूली कहासुनी खुरवाईं बाजार के एक सब्जी विक्रेता से हुई थी। इस व्यक्ति ने घर जाकर परिवार में इस संबंध में बात की। इस पर सब्जी विक्रेता के बेटे ने दोस्तों के साथ पुरुषोत्तम को सबक सिखाने की ठान ली।
सबक सिखाने के लिए युवक घटना से एक दिन पहले भी पुरुषोत्तम को ढूंढते रहे। लेकिन वह उन्हें नहीं मिला। युवकों ने इस घटना को कहासुनी के दूसरे दिन अंजाम दिया। मृतक ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया है कि इससे पहले कभी उनकी किसी भी बात को लेकर तकरार या लड़ाई नहीं हुई थी।
