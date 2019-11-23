शहर चुनें

आशा वर्करों के साक्षात्कार 29 को

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 10:24 PM IST
शिलाई (सिरमौर)। स्वास्थ्य विभाग में खाली पड़े आशा वर्करों के पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार की तिथि घोषित हो गई है। शिलाई विकास खंड की दो पंचायतों में आशा वर्करों की भर्ती की जाएगी। खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारी शिलाई डॉ. निर्दोष कुमार भारद्वाज ने बताया कि 29 नवंबर को बीएमओ कार्यालय शिलाई में साक्षात्कार लिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि खंड की पंचायत अजरोली व लोजा-मानल में खाली पड़े आशा वर्करों के पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

इस कंपनी में सैकड़ों खाताधारकों के फंसे करोड़ों, पुलिस में शिकायत

सहारा इंडिया कंपनी में सैकड़ों खाताधारकों के करोड़ों रुपये फंस गए हैं। हैरानी की बात है कि मैच्योरिटी के बाद भी उपभोक्ताओं को उनकी देय राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है।

23 नवंबर 2019

water
Sirmour

नाहन में स्टोर होगा 31 लाख लीटर से अधिक पानी

23 नवंबर 2019

सिस्सू लाहौल स्पीति
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के चलते ये तीन धार्मिक यात्राएं बंद

23 नवंबर 2019

civic amenities
Sirmour

रेणुका तीर्थ के मंदिर परिसर का होगा जीर्णोंद्घार

23 नवंबर 2019

राजस्व विभाग की वेबसाइट
Bilaspur

हिमाचल में पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

19 नवंबर 2019

हरिपुरधार में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार।
Sirmour

कार खाई में गिरी, प्रधान के बेटे की मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

civic amenities
Sirmour

सिरमौर में प्रत्येक परिवार को मिलेगा कपड़े का मुफ्त थैला

20 नवंबर 2019

crime
Sirmour

दो वाहनों से अवैध देसी शराब की 138 पेटियां बरामद

21 नवंबर 2019

crime
Sirmour

नेहली-धीड़ा में ट्रक और कार में टक्कर, जाम में फंसी 102

21 नवंबर 2019

People will now rest on a bench made of plastic waste in Nahan Sirmour Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

प्लास्टिक के कचरे से बने बेंच पर अब आराम फरमाएंगे लोग

18 नवंबर 2019

Related

पांवटा के अंतर्गत देवीनगर के समीप जंगल में मिली शराब की अवैध भट्ठियों को नष्ट करते पुलिस कर्मी।
Sirmour

अवैध शराब की 2 भट्ठियां और 50 लीटर लाहन नष्ट

20 नवंबर 2019

civic amenities
Sirmour

ढाई करोड़ रुपये से चकाचक होगी नाहन की सड़क

20 नवंबर 2019

crime
Sirmour

मालगी पंचायत प्रधान के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

19 नवंबर 2019

sirmour Moginand school started radio app in himachal pradesh
Bilaspur

विद्यार्थी की हर गतिविधि की जानकारी रेडियो पर सुनते हैं अभिभावक

17 नवंबर 2019

Saksham in national kick boxing event
Local Sports

राष्ट्रीय किक बॉक्सिंग स्पर्धा में दम दिखाएगा नाहन का सक्षम

17 नवंबर 2019

honour
Sirmour

सर्वश्रेष्ठ पंचायत को मिलेगा किंकरी देवी अवार्ड

19 नवंबर 2019

