मूर्ति स्थापना से पहले निकाली शोभायात्रा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 10:36 PM IST
मूर्ति स्थापना से पहले निकाली शोभायात्रा
नाहन (सिरमौर)। नाहनिया पीर रेपा चौधरी की मूर्ति रविवार को रानी का बाग मंदिर में स्थापित की जाएगी। इससे पहले शनिवार को नाहन में शानदार शोभायात्रा निकाली गई। ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर निकाली गई शोभायात्रा में काफी संख्या में लोगों ने भाग लिया। मूर्ति को स्थापित करने से पहले मारकंडा नदी में विधिवत स्नान करवाया गया। इसके बाद विधिवत पूजा अर्चना कर मूर्ति को नाहन पहुंचाया गया। रविवार को रानी का बाग में भंडारे का भी आयोजन किया जा रहा है। शोभायात्रा में भाग लेने वाले हिमांशु चौहान ने बताया कि मूर्ति स्थापना में इलाके के कई श्रद्धालु भाग ले रहे हैं।

अमूल
Shimla

लोगों को झटका, हिमाचल में महंगा हुआ पैकेट बंद दूध, ढीली करनी पड़ेगी जेब

हिमाचल प्रदेश में करीब सवा दो साल बाद वेरका, वीटा और अमूल दूध दो रुपये महंगा हो गया है। पंजाब में दूध के दाम बढ़ाने से हिमाचल में भी प्रति किलो के हिसाब से दाम बढ़ गए हैं।

22 जून 2019

550वें प्रकाश पर्व पर हुए विरसा संभाल गतका मुकाबले
Sirmour

550वें प्रकाश पर्व पर हुए विरसा संभाल गतका मुकाबले

22 जून 2019

कारनामा: मनरेगा में काम किए बगैर ही मिल गए 11 हजार
Sirmour

कारनामा: मनरेगा में काम किए बगैर ही मिल गए 11 हजार

22 जून 2019

दोगुना करने का झांसा देकर लूटे महिला के गहने
Sirmour

दोगुना करने का झांसा देकर लूटे महिला के गहने

22 जून 2019

कार की चपेट में आने से 5 वर्षीय मासूम की मौत
Sirmour

कार की चपेट में आने से 5 वर्षीय मासूम की मौत

22 जून 2019

कालाअंब से पांवटा के लिए कम होगा चार किलोमीटर का सफर
Sirmour

कालाअंब से पांवटा के लिए कम होगा चार किलोमीटर का सफर

22 जून 2019

Vicious robbered women ornaments in paonta sahib sirmour himachal
Shimla

झांसा देकर लूटे महिला के गहने, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए ठग

22 जून 2019

स्वयंसेवियों ने संवारे यमुना नदी के किनारे
Sirmour

स्वयंसेवियों ने संवारे यमुना नदी के किनारे

22 जून 2019

पंचायत प्रधान पर सरकारी धनराशि के दुरूपयोग के आरोप
Sirmour

पंचायत प्रधान पर सरकारी धनराशि के दुरूपयोग के आरोप

21 जून 2019

मकान न कमाई का साधन, फिर भी बीपीएल से बाहर
Sirmour

मकान न कमाई का साधन, फिर भी बीपीएल से बाहर

21 जून 2019

