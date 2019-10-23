शहर चुनें

सुंदरनगर बस अड्डे पर मिलेंगी मिल्क फेड की मिठाइयां

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 10:30 PM IST
सुंदरनगर (मंडी)। प्रदेश मिल्क फेडरेशन ने शुद्ध देसी घी से बनी मिठाइयां उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए सुंदरनगर में एचआरटीसी बस अड्डे पर अपना आउटलेट खोला है। प्रदेश मिल्कफेड के अध्यक्ष निहाल चंद शर्मा ने बुधवार को इस आउटलेट का विधिवत शुभारंभ किया है। इस मौके वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक रोकश पाठक, क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी चंद्र शेखर वैद्य व हेमराज वालिया, मित्रदेव शर्मा सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।
Two killed in accident in karsog mandi himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

आराम कर रहे मजदूर पर गिरी कार, चालक समेत दो की मौत

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक करसोग थाना क्षेत्र के तहत तेवन में सड़क के नीचे मैदान में आराम कर रहे मजदूर पर कार गिर गई।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

rally
Mandi

आपदा जोखिमों को कम करने के लिए जन जागरूकता जरूरी : एडीसी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

charas
Mandi

वोल्वो सवार युवक से पकड़ी 374 ग्राम चरस

23 अक्टूबर 2019

accident
Mandi

आराम कर रहे मजदूर पर गिरी कार, दो की मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक मां-बेटी(फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

रंगड़ों के काटने से बेटी की मौत के बाद अब मां ने भी तोड़ा दम

19 अक्टूबर 2019

HORNET
Himachal Pradesh

रंगड़ों के काटने से तीन साल की बच्ची की मौत, मां-दादी आईजीएमसी रेफर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

fire breaks out at whirlpool store Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

गोदाम में भयंकर आग से करोड़ों का नुकसान, रिहायशी बस्ती और पार्किंग करवाई खाली

19 अक्टूबर 2019

संत सिंह मल्होत्रा निदेशक एस मल्होत्रा ज्वेलर्स पहली दुकान मोती बाजार मंडी।
Mandi

लक्की ड्रॉ में बरसे ढेरों इनाम 12 लोगों की चमकी किस्मत

22 अक्टूबर 2019

bike accident
Mandi

धनोटू के पास बाइक स्किड युवक की मौत, दो घायल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

17 दिनों से घर से लापता था युवक, गोशाला में सड़ी-गली लाश मिली

18 अक्टूबर 2019

School Sport
Mandi

रिवालसर में शतरंज की बिसात में दौड़ेंगे हाथी-घोड़े

22 अक्टूबर 2019

गोहर के कोट में स्कॉर्पियो में अचानक भड़की आग।
Mandi

चलते वाहन में लग गई आग, आगे क्या हुआ पढ़िए खबर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

collage activity
Mandi

सोनम मिस, अनिल चुने मिस्टर फ्रेशर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मंडी स्थित राव गैस एजेंसी से प्री डिलीवरी वैन को डीएफसी हरी झंडी दिखाते हुए।
Mandi

अब डिलीवरी वैन में जांच के बाद उपभोक्ताओं को मिलेगा सिलिंडर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

positive news
Mandi

छोटी काशी में सीवरेज के लिए बिछेंगे नए पाइप, चैंबर बदलेंगे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

protest of peacemeal worker
Mandi

मंडी और सुंदरनगर में पीस मील वर्करों ने किया प्रदर्शन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

