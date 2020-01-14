शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Mandi ›   murder

पत्नी के हत्यारोपी को तीन दिन की रिमांड

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 07:21 PM IST
पत्नी के हत्यारोपी को तीन दिन की रिमांड
गोहर (मंडी)। क्षेत्र के चच्योट गांव में महिला की हत्या मामले में आरोपी पति को पुलिस ने गोहर एसीजेएम न्यायालय में पेश किया। अदालत ने आरोपी को तीन दिन की रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। लोहड़ी के एक दिन पूर्व रविवार देर रात को चच्योट निवासी प्रकाश चंद पुत्र डागी राम ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ कहासुनी के बाद उसकी डंडे से पीट कर हत्या कर दी थी। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर गोहर पुलिस ने आरोपी को सोमवार सुबह गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। इसे मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे 17 जनवरी तक रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। एसएचओ गोहर सूरम सिंह ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
