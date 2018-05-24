शहर चुनें

रिवालसर झील से 200 मछलियां निकाल व्यास में छोड़ी

Shimla Bureau Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 07:20 PM IST
रिवालसर झील से 200 मछलियां निकाल ब्यास में छोड़ीं
पानी मटमैला होने के बाद खतरे को भांपते हुए कवायद शुरू
नगर पंचायत रिवालसर और स्वयंसेवी संस्था की पहल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रिवालसर (मंडी)।
रिवालसर झील में पिछले वर्ष की तरह पानी का रंग बदल कर मटमैला हो गया। खतरे को भांपते हुए प्रशासन और नगर पंचायत ने यहां से करीब 200 मछलियों को निकालकर ब्यास नदी में छोड़ दिया है। गोर हो कि पिछले वर्ष भी झील के पानी का रंग बदलते ही हजारों मछलियों की मौत हो गई थी। सतर्कता बरतते हुए प्रशासन और नगर पंचायत ने पिछली घटना से सबक लेते हुए अपने प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। इसी प्रयास में रिवालसर की स्वयंसेवी संस्था डेवलपमेंट एक्शन ग्रुप के सहयोग से रिवालसर झील की लगभग 200 मछलियों को झील से निकाल कर ब्यास नदी में छोड़ा है। इससे जहां झील में मछलियों की संख्या नियंत्रण में रहेंगी वहीं, झील की मछलियों को बेमौत मरने से भी बचाया जा सकेगा। मछलियों के शिफ्ट करने के कार्य का खर्च स्वयंसेवी संस्था की ओर से ही वहन किया गया। इस अवसर पर मत्सय विभाग की डॉ. ऋचा, नगर पंचायत रिवालसर के कनिष्ठ अभियंता अजय शर्मा, डेवलपमेट एक्शन ग्रुप के प्रधान नरेश कुमार और सचिव ओम प्रकाश का भी विशेष रूप से सहयोग रहा।

