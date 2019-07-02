शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh › Kullu › अध्यापक के लिए 16 तक मांगे आवेदन

अध्यापक के लिए 16 तक मांगे आवेदन

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 08:24 PM IST
शिक्षक पदों के लिए 16 तक करें आवेदन
उदयपुर (लाहौल-स्पीति)। जनजातीय जिला लाहौल-स्पीति की राजकीय माध्यमिक पाठशाला नालडा में एसएमसी के तहत टीजीटी आर्ट्स, टीजीटी नॉन मेडिकल और शास्त्री के एक-एक पद भरे जाने हैं। इसके लिए अभ्यर्थी 16 जुलाई तक आवेदन पत्र माध्यमिक पाठशाला नालडा में जमा करवा सकते हैं। पाठशाला के प्रभारी मुख्याध्यापक सोन देव ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थियों की काउंसलिंग 22 जुलाई को एसडीएम कार्यालय उदयपुर में होगी। इस दौरान जरूरी दस्तावेजों को आवश्यक साथ लाएं।

