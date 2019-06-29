शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kullu ›   एसडीएम ने दरए पुल की मरम्मत के निर्देश

एसडीएम ने दरए पुल की मरम्मत के निर्देश

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 07:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यास पर बने पुल की होेगी मरम्मत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मनाली में स्थानीय लोगों की शिकायत पर एसडीएम ने दिए निर्देश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मनाली (कुल्लू)। पर्यटन नगरी मनाली में ब्यास नदी पर दशकों पूर्व बने पुल की खस्ता हालत पर प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है। एसडीएम ने पुल की मरम्मत के निर्देश एनएचएआई और गावर कंपनी को दिए हैं।
स्थानीय लोगों ने इस पुल की खस्ता हालत के बारे में एसडीएम को अवगत करवाया था। जिस पर तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए इसकी हालत को सुधारने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लापरवाही बरतने को गंभीरता पूर्वक लिया जाएगा। मनाली होटलियर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनूपराम ठाकुर ने एसडीएम का पुल की मरम्मत के आदेश जारी करने पर आभार जताया है। कहा कि बरसात शुरू होने से पहले मनाली के समाहण रोड की दशा को सुधारने पर भी ध्यान देना जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही अलेउ के बैली ब्रिज पर प्लेट बिछाने के अधूरे कार्य को भी पूरा किया जाए।

Recommended

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: विजय की छुट्टी तय, बड़े बदलाव के साथ अंग्रेजों को मात देने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

29 जून 2019

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
रोहित-राहुल
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: विजय की छुट्टी तय, बड़े बदलाव के साथ अंग्रेजों को मात देने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

29 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 पर मचा है घमासान
India News

क्या है आर्टिकल 15, जिस पर बनी फिल्म ने रिलीज होते ही मचाया बवाल

29 जून 2019

Bollywood

Roving Camera: गोविंदा के बेटे ने शुरू की हीरो बनने की तैयारी, गौहर की इस अदा ने बनाया सबको दीवाना

29 जून 2019

kangna ranaut
गौहर खान
Richa Chadha
शिवालिका
Bollywood

Roving Camera: गोविंदा के बेटे ने शुरू की हीरो बनने की तैयारी, गौहर की इस अदा ने बनाया सबको दीवाना

29 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Tata Tigor EV
Auto News

टाटा की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार Tigor EV हुई लॉन्च, मिलेगी 1.62 लाख रुपये की सब्सिडी

29 जून 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: वर्ल्ड कप मैच में मधुमक्खियों का हमला, मैदान में लेटकर खिलाड़ियों ने बचाई जान

29 जून 2019

मधुमक्खियों का हमला
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
अंपायर
दक्षिण अफ्रीका vs श्रीलंका
Cricket News

VIDEO: वर्ल्ड कप मैच में मधुमक्खियों का हमला, मैदान में लेटकर खिलाड़ियों ने बचाई जान

29 जून 2019

Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' के बचाव में उतरीं शाहिद कपूर की मां, बोलीं- इसको हॉलीवुड में ऑस्कर मिलता

28 जून 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem
Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem
Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem
Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem, Ishaan Khattar
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' के बचाव में उतरीं शाहिद कपूर की मां, बोलीं- इसको हॉलीवुड में ऑस्कर मिलता

28 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एस इंद्र कुमार, चेन्नई
India News

सूखे की मार झेल रहे चेन्नई इस 'इंद्र' के पास है पानी का भंडार

29 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Opinion

आरक्षण की बैसाखी और न्यू इंडिया, एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत कैसे बनेगा देश

29 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन: जापान से खरीदी जाएंगी 24 ट्रेनें, इनमें से 6 भारत में होंगी असेंबल

29 जून 2019

सबीह खान
Moradabad

एप्पल के शिखर पर पहुंचे मुरादाबाद के सबीह खान, खुशी से झूमा परिवार

29 जून 2019

राम विलास पासवान
India News

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित हुए राम विलास पासवान

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गांव में हड़कंप
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

प्रापर्टी टैक्स
Delhi NCR

31 जुलाई तक संपत्ति कर जमा करवाने पर मिलेगी छूट

29 जून 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना
Delhi NCR

तेज रफ्तार टेम्पो और पानी के टैंकर की भिड़ंत में 3 की मौत, 10 घायल

29 जून 2019

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

हिमाचल: 16800 फीट ऊंचा कुगती दर्रा नौ महीने बाद आवाजाही के लिए बहाल

मणिमहेश के दर्शन करने जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुशखबरी है। लाहौल-चंबा को जोड़ने वाला 16800 फीट ऊंचा कुगती दर्रा नौ माह बाद श्रद्धालुओं और ट्रैकरों की आवाजाही के लिए खुल गया है।

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
संदेह के घेरे में चीजों की विवेचना कर रही पुलिस
Kullu

संदेह के घेरे में चीजों की विवेचना कर रही पुलिस

29 जून 2019

रोहतांग दर्रा में सैलानियों की रौनक बरकरार
Kullu

रोहतांग दर्रा में सैलानियों की रौनक बरकरार

29 जून 2019

सर्वे के 11 साल बाद भी शुरू नहीं हुआ नगलाड़ी-घाट सड़क का काम
Kullu

सर्वे के 11 साल बाद भी शुरू नहीं हुआ नगलाड़ी-घाट सड़क का काम

29 जून 2019

एक जुलाई से शुरू होगा मनाली का कूड़ा संयंत्र
Kullu

एक जुलाई से शुरू होगा मनाली का कूड़ा संयंत्र

29 जून 2019

सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर लाहौल भाजपा की बैठक
Kullu

सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर लाहौल भाजपा की बैठक

29 जून 2019

लाहौल में डेढ करोड़ रूपये का बजट हुआ लैफ्स
Kullu

लाहौल में डेढ करोड़ रूपये का बजट हुआ लैफ्स

29 जून 2019

छत के बल बस गिरने से हुई अधिक मौतें
Kullu

छत के बल बस गिरने से हुई अधिक मौतें

29 जून 2019

वालीबाल में जरी को सीधे तीन सीटों में हराकर विजेता बना जरी
Kullu

वालीबाल में जरी को सीधे तीन सीटों में हराकर विजेता बना जरी

29 जून 2019

34 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 47 करोड़ की जनजातीय उपयोजना की राशि
Kullu

34 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 47 करोड़ की जनजातीय उपयोजना की राशि

29 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

देखें, कैसे पक्षियों से टकराया जगुआर जेट, सामने आया वीडियो

एयरफोर्स स्टेशन बेस से गुरुवार सुबह 7.30 बजे उड़ान भरने के कुछ पल बाद ही लड़ाकू विमान जगुआर से पक्षी टकरा गया। पायलट ने सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए पेलोड गिरा दिया और विमान की आपात लैंडिंग करा दी।

29 जून 2019

पटेल 1:13

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की व्यूइंग गैलरी में भरा पानी, पहली ही बारिश में हुआ ये हाल

29 जून 2019

concept pic 3:34

Akash Vijayvargiya ने पापा का जूता देखा पर Tweet नहीं

29 जून 2019

पहलू खान 1:46

पहलू खान और उनके दो बेटों के खिलाफ राजस्थान पुलिस ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट, गहलोत ने भाजपा पर लगाए आरोप

29 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 2:34

विश्व कप 2019 में इन टीमों में खेल रहे हैं विदेशी खिलाड़ी

29 जून 2019

Related

युवक मंडल जूगलिंग के भवन निर्माण को दिए पांच लाख
Kullu

युवक मंडल जूगलिंग के भवन निर्माण को दिए पांच लाख

29 जून 2019

Jahnavi Kapoor movie shooting Rooh-Afza in Manali
Shimla

मनाली में जाहनवी की झलक पाने को बेताब प्रशंसक

29 जून 2019

Actor Tiku Talsania in Jibhi Kullu valley Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

दोस्तों के साथ जिभी घाटी घूम आए कॉमेडियन टिकू तलसानियां

29 जून 2019

big disclosure in investigation of banjar bus accident kullu
Shimla

बंजार बस हादसे को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, जांच रिपोर्ट में सामने आए ये तथ्य

29 जून 2019

Female tourist died in tippers accident in kullu
Shimla

टिपर के नीचे आने से हनीमून मनाने आई महिला पर्यटक की मौत

28 जून 2019

One killed as car bike collide on kullu manali high way
Shimla

चंडीगढ़-मनाली नेशनल हाईवे पर कार-बाइक की टक्कर, एक की मौत, चार घायल

28 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.