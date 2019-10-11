शहर चुनें

लोनिवि के बेलदार की जहरीला पदार्थ खाने से मौत

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 12:00 AM IST
बैजनाथ (कांगड़ा)। उपमंडल बैजनाथ के वही गांव के 51 वर्षीय सरवन कुमार पुत्र राम सिंह ने वीरवार सुबह घर में ही किसी जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन कर लिया। घटना का पता चलने के बाद सरवन के परिजन उसे उपमंडलीय चिकित्सालय ले आए, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। सरवन लोनिवि में बेलदार के रूप में कार्यरत था। सरवन अपने पीछे पत्नी और दो बच्चे छोड़ गया है। उधर, डीएसपी बैजनाथ प्रताप ठाकुर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके छानबीन शुरु कर दी है।
