चार महीने बाद ही बदल दिया ज्वालामुखी का थाना प्रभारी

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 11:09 PM IST
चार महीने बाद ही बदल दिया ज्वालामुखी का थाना प्रभारी
क्षेत्र में एसएचओ ने नशा कारोबारियों पर कसी थी नकेल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ज्वालामुखी (कांगड़ा)। विधानसभा क्षेत्र ज्वालामुखी में चल रही राजनीतिक उछलकूद अब पुलिस थाने तक भी पहुंच चुकी है। एक तरफ भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता आपस में आमने-सामने आ गए हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर ज्वालामुखी में स्थानांतरणों का दौर नहीं थम रहा है। ऐसा ही मामला ज्वालामुखी थाना में भी देखने को मिला, जहां मात्र 130 दिन में ही थाना प्रभारी पुरषोत्तम धीमान को स्थानांतरण का आदेश थमा दिया गया। थाना प्रभारी पुरुषोत्तम धीमान ने अपने चंद दिनों के कार्यकाल में पुलिस और जनता के बीच की दूरी को कम करने का प्रयास किया था। इसके साथ ही ज्वालामुखी उपमंडल की विभिन्न पंचायतों में जाकर नशा निवारण कमेटियों का गठन किया। स्कूल और कॉलेज में छात्र-छात्राओं को ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारी दी और नशे के दुष्प्रभावों के प्रति जागरूक किया। वहीं थाना प्रभारी ने अपनी टीम की सहायता से पुलिस वाहन को आधुनिक उपकरणों से लैस करवाया। थाना ज्वालामुखी के इतिहास में पहली बार मां का जागरण और भंडारे का आयोजन हुआ, लेकिन इतना कुछ करने के बाद भी कुछ राजनीतिक चाटुकारों को रास नहीं आया और मात्र तीन महीनों के अंतराल में ही थाना प्रभारी को स्थानांतरण का पत्र थमा दिया गया।
