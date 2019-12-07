शहर चुनें

सघेड़ पुल के समीप बाइक सवार से पकड़ा 7.05 ग्राम चिट्टा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 12:03 AM IST
सघेड़ पुल के समीप बाइक सवार से पकड़ा 7 ग्राम चिट्टा
इंदौरा (कांगड़ा)। डमटाल पुलिस की टीम ने देर शाम सघेड़ पुल के समीप एक व्यक्ति को चिट्टे के साथ पकड़ा है। डमटाल पुलिस की टीम रुटीन गश्त पर थी।
इसी दौरान एक व्यक्ति बाइक से सघेड़ पुल की ओर आ रहा था। पुलिस को देखकर व्यक्ति बाइक पीछे मोड़ने लगा। पुलिस को उसकी हरकतों पर शक हुआ और उसे धड़ दबोच लिया। तलाशी लेने पर उससे 7.05 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद किया गया। आरोपी की पहचान राजकुमार पुत्र अशोक कुमार निवासी छन्नी बेली के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। उधर, डीएसपी नूरपुर डॉ. साहिल अरोड़ा ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
