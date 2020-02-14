शहर चुनें

बिंद्रावन में 1150 प्रतिबंधित कैप्सूलों सहित दो गिरफ्तार

Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 11:48 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बिंद्रावन में 1150 प्रतिबंधित कैप्सूलों के साथ दो गिरफ्तार
पालमपुर (कांगड़ा)। क्षेत्र के बिंद्रावन में एक घर में नारकोटिक्स सेल ने छापामारी कर 1150 प्रतिबंधित कैप्सूल बरामद किए हैं। इस छापामारी में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।
डीएसपी पालमपुर अमित शर्मा ने बताया कि टीम के हेड कांस्टेबल अनिल जरयाल, रवि दत्त, पूजा, कांस्टेबल अनिल, अश्वनी, सुनील ने बिंद्रावन में दविश दी। इस दौरान एक घर से उन्होंने 1150 प्रतिबंधित कैप्सूल मौके पर बरामद किए। वहीं इस दौरान सागर (30) व नीलम (45) को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
