शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   crime

अवैध लाहण सहित पकड़ा एक

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 12:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ठाकुरद्वारा (कांगड़ा)। इंदौरा थाना के सब इंस्पेक्टर विपिन कुमार टीम सहित रूटीन गश्त कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्हें सूचना मिली कि एक व्यक्ति तीन पुलिया चनौर पर शराब बेचने का कारोबार कर रहा है। पुलिस ने दबिश दी और उस व्यक्ति से मौकेे पर ही 1000 मिलीलीटर अवैैध लाहण बरामद की गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर थाना इंदौरा में लाया गया। थाना प्रभारी सुरिंद्र सिंह धीमान ने बताया कि आरोपी की पहचान राज कुमार पुत्र धर्म चंद निवासी चनौर तहसील इंदौरा के रूप में हुई है। आरोपी के खिलाफ एक्साइज एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

महज 20 साल की उम्र में इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने चुनी जीवनसंगिनी, सामने आया VIDEO

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल चाहर
राहुल चाहर
राहुल चाहर
गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ राहुल चाहर
Cricket News

महज 20 साल की उम्र में इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने चुनी जीवनसंगिनी, सामने आया VIDEO

14 दिसंबर 2019

whatsapp
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp का बड़ा फैसला, 15 सेकेंड में 100 मैसेज भेजने पर होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

14 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
निर्भया कांड के दोषी
Delhi NCR

ब्लैक वारंट: नाम-दिन, समय, जगह और जेल सबकुछ होता है मुकर्रर

14 दिसंबर 2019

UPPCS
Education

UPPSC परीक्षा: उत्तर प्रदेश के PCS अधिकारी ने बताए तैयारी के ये 10 मूलमंत्र

14 दिसंबर 2019

venus transit
Predictions

धन और वैभव का कारक शुक्र का 15 दिसंबर को राशि परिवर्तन, इनके लिए होगा शुभ

14 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman khan
Bollywood

गाजियाबाद के लड़के ने दी सलमान के घर को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, कहा- '2 घंटे में होगा धमाका'

14 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: युवराज-लिन को फ्रेंचाइजी ने निकाला, नीलामी से पहले देखें सभी टीमों की पूरी लिस्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

FasTag
Auto News

FASTag लागू होने से पहले सरकार का यू-टर्न, टोल प्लाजा पर मंत्रालय ने दी ये अस्थाई सुविधा

14 दिसंबर 2019

Asha Bhosle, Shekhar and Kabir Bedi
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अपनी आंखों के सामने देखी बच्चों की मौत, दो ने कर ली थी खुदकुशी

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
After snowfall in himachal seven places and shimla temperature in Minus no electricity supply
Chamba

बर्फबारी के बाद अब बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, माइनस में छह स्थानों का पारा

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का बाहर जाना मेकर्स को पड़ा भारी, हो रहे ये पांच नुकसान

14 दिसंबर 2019

tihar jail suicide
Delhi NCR

फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

14 दिसंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

अनशन का आज 12वां दिन: स्वाति मालीवाल की जान खतरे में, सरकार बेपरवाह

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विधायक राजेंद्र राणा
Hamirpur (Himachal)

हिमाचल विधानसभा में गूंजा सैनिक स्कूल की ग्रांट रोकने का मुद्दा

भारत सरकार के रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधीन सुजानपुर में चल रहे प्रदेश के एकमात्र सैनिक स्कूल को प्रदेश सरकार से बजट न मिलने का मुद्दा सुजानपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक राजेंद्र राणा ने धर्मशाला में चल रहे विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में उठाया।

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री पवन राणा
Himachal Pradesh

तपोवन में बिछी नए प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की बिसात, भाजपा की सियासत गरमाई

14 दिसंबर 2019

himachal vidhan sabha winter session 2019 and Congress MLA Protest wear black ribbons
Himachal Pradesh

निवेशकों के लिए लाए बिल के खिलाफ विपक्ष ने काले बिल्ले पहन किया विरोध

14 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

हिमाचल-पंजाब पुलिस ने पकड़ा नशीले कैप्सूलों का सप्लायर

14 दिसंबर 2019

death
Kangra

वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से रछियालू के सैनिक की मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

दुकानमालिक ने पकड़ा दुकान के ताले तोड़ रहा चोर

14 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

सीएम जयराम बोले- लोनिवि में बेलदारों की भर्ती नहीं करेगी सरकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

173 ग्राम चरस सहित एक गिरफ्तार

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के नाम से शुरू हुआ ठगी का खेल, ऐसे लाखों का चूना लगा रहे शातिर

13 दिसंबर 2019

mla stranded for hours in snowfall, reached the hotel on foot
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी में घंटों फंसे रहे विधायक, पैदल पहुंचे होटल

14 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

क्रिसमस से पहले तमिलनाडु के कोयंबतूर के बाज़ारों में विभिन्न प्रकार के रंग-बिरंगे सजावटी सामान दिखाई दे रहे हैं। देखिए वीडियो

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

मेनाका 1:25

कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया मेनाका को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

शीत सत्र: आउटसोर्स भर्ती मामले में सदन में घिर गई कांग्रेस

13 दिसंबर 2019

himachal cabinet meeting today in dharmashala
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित, ये है बड़ी वजह

11 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक रामलाल ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

भाखड़ा बांध विस्थापितों के पुनर्वास के लिए एक हुए बिलासपुर के विधायक

13 दिसंबर 2019

DC will release budget to panchayats only after making estimate: Jairam
Himachal Pradesh

एस्टीमेट बनाने के बाद ही पंचायतों को बजट जारी करेंगे डीसी: जयराम

12 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार लटका, ये है बड़ी वजह

12 दिसंबर 2019

accident
Kangra

कार-बाइक टक्कर में एक की मौत, एक घायल

14 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited