शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   crime

दुकानमालिक ने पकड़ा दुकान के ताले तोड़ रहा चोर

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 08:42 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पालमपुर (कांगड़ा)। शहर के सुभाष चौक में शुक्रवार रात एक चोर दुकान के ताले तोड़ रहा था। ताले तोड़ने की आवाज काफी दूर तक सुनाई दे रही थी, जिस पर दुकान के सामने रह रहे लोगों ने इस चोर का वीडियो भी बनाया और दुकानदार को भी सूचना दी। चोर ने एक ताला तोड़ दिया था, जबकि दूसरे को तोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहा था। इस बीच दुकानदार मौके पर पहुंचा, जिस पर उसने चोर की खूब खबर ली। इसकी सूचना पुलिस की दी गई। दुकानदार ने कहा कि चोरी की शिकायत पुलिस को दे दी गई है। उधर, डीएसपी अमित शर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है।
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

14 दिसंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

14 दिसंबर 2019 का राशिफल: इन 7 राशि वालों के लिए खास होगा शनिवार, भाग्य का मिलेगा साथ

14 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

नरगिस की शादी की खबर सुन खुद को सिगरेट से जलाते थे राज कपूर, जब उठा एक्ट्रेस का जनाजा तो...

14 दिसंबर 2019

Raj Kapoor
राज कपूर
raj kapoor
Raj Kapoor, Nargis
Bollywood

नरगिस की शादी की खबर सुन खुद को सिगरेट से जलाते थे राज कपूर, जब उठा एक्ट्रेस का जनाजा तो...

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'वीकेंड का वार' में बेघर हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट, चार लोग थे नॉमिनेटेड

14 दिसंबर 2019

Shehnaaz , Siddharth and Hindustani Bhau
Hindustani Bhau Bigg Boss 13
Kamya, Hiten and Rashami Desai brother
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'वीकेंड का वार' में बेघर हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट, चार लोग थे नॉमिनेटेड

14 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Railway
Government Jobs

Railway Jobs: रेलवे में तीन लाख से ज्यादा पद, सरकार ने दी भर्ती प्रक्रिया की जानकारी

14 दिसंबर 2019

रजत बिष्ट
Delhi NCR

संसद हमला: जब छह गोलियां लगने के बाद भी रजत ने नहीं हारी हिम्मत

13 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आईपीएल नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: युवराज-लिन को फ्रेंचाइजी ने निकाला, नीलामी से पहले देखें सभी टीमों की पूरी लिस्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

गाजियाबाद के लड़के ने दी सलमान के घर को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, कहा- '2 घंटे में धमाका होगा'

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Asha Bhosle, Shekhar and Kabir Bedi
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अपनी आंखों के सामने देखी बच्चों की मौत, दो ने कर ली थी खुदकुशी

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के बाद बिगड़ी इस कंटेस्टेंट की तबीयत? बाहर से मंगाया जा रहा खाना

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
tihar jail suicide
Delhi NCR

फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

14 दिसंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

अनशन का आज 12वां दिन: स्वाति मालीवाल की जान खतरे में, सरकार बेपरवाह

14 दिसंबर 2019

राज कपूर, सेनिया रेबेंकीना
Bollywood

राज कपूर के साथ फिल्म में नजर आई थीं ये रुसी हीरोइन, जानें अब कहां हैं?

14 दिसंबर 2019

पति के मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान देने के बाद पत्नी ने बेटी संग लगाई फांसी
Delhi NCR

पति ने मेट्रो के सामने की आत्महत्या, आंखों में आंसू लिए पत्नी घर आई पहले बेटी को मारा फिर खुद को

14 दिसंबर 2019

दिशा बिल पर खुशी जताते हुए महिलाओं ने मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी को मिठाई खिलाई
India News

दिशा बिल: दुष्कर्मी को 21 दिन में मिलेगी मौत की सजा, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां और खामियां

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विधायक राजेंद्र राणा
Hamirpur (Himachal)

विधायक राणा ने विधानसभा में बांटीं अमर उजाला की कॉपियां, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

भारत सरकार के रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधीन सुजानपुर में चल रहे प्रदेश के एकमात्र सैनिक स्कूल को प्रदेश सरकार से बजट न मिलने का मुद्दा सुजानपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक राजेंद्र राणा ने धर्मशाला में चल रहे विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में उठाया।

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
himachal vidhan sabha winter session 2019 and Congress MLA Protest wear black ribbons
Himachal Pradesh

निवेशकों के लिए लाए बिल के खिलाफ विपक्ष ने काले बिल्ले पहन किया विरोध

14 दिसंबर 2019

death
Kangra

वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से रछियालू के सैनिक की मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री पवन राणा
Himachal Pradesh

तपोवन में बिछी नए प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की बिसात, भाजपा की सियासत गरमाई

14 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

173 ग्राम चरस सहित एक गिरफ्तार

14 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

हिमाचल-पंजाब पुलिस ने पकड़ा नशीले कैप्सूलों का सप्लायर

14 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

सीएम जयराम बोले- लोनिवि में बेलदारों की भर्ती नहीं करेगी सरकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

mla stranded for hours in snowfall, reached the hotel on foot
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी में घंटों फंसे रहे विधायक, पैदल पहुंचे होटल

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के नाम से शुरू हुआ ठगी का खेल, ऐसे लाखों का चूना लगा रहे शातिर

13 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

शीत सत्र: आउटसोर्स भर्ती मामले में सदन में घिर गई कांग्रेस

13 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर में 'उन्नाव कांड' जैसा मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक युवती को रेप के बाद जिंदा जला दिया गया । देखिए रिपोर्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

मेनाका 1:25

कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया मेनाका को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:26

इतिहास के ये रहस्य वैज्ञानिक भी नहीं सुलझा पाए

14 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:19

सिर्फ 50 रुपये में बनवाएं डुप्लीकेट पैन कार्ड. करना होगा ये काम

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

himachal cabinet meeting today in dharmashala
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित, ये है बड़ी वजह

11 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक रामलाल ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

भाखड़ा बांध विस्थापितों के पुनर्वास के लिए एक हुए बिलासपुर के विधायक

13 दिसंबर 2019

DC will release budget to panchayats only after making estimate: Jairam
Himachal Pradesh

एस्टीमेट बनाने के बाद ही पंचायतों को बजट जारी करेंगे डीसी: जयराम

12 दिसंबर 2019

accident
Kangra

कार-बाइक टक्कर में एक की मौत, एक घायल

14 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार लटका, ये है बड़ी वजह

12 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

रकक्ड़ में दिन दिहाड़े लाखों के आभूषण ले उड़े शातिर

14 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited