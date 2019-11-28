शहर चुनें

भदरोया-पुराना डमटाल सड़क पर मिला शव

Shimla Bureau Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 12:06 AM IST
इंदौरा (कांगड़ा)। भदरोया-पुराना डमटाल सड़क पर एक व्यक्ति का शव मिला है। मृतक की पहचान मुनीष कुमार पुत्र अजय कुमार निवासी लिमिणी पठानकोट, विश्वकर्मा नगर के रूप में हुई है। डीएसपी नूरपुर डॉ. साहिल अरोड़ा ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। अभी तक मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
