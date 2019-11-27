शहर चुनें

दुकान में पकड़ी अवैध शराब

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:30 PM IST
शाहपुर (कांगड़ा)। पुलिस थाना शाहपुर के तहत एक दुकान से अवैध शराब की पांच बोतलें पकड़ी गई हैं। पुलिस ने दुकान संचालक बाल किशन निवासी गोजू-वसनूर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। शाहपुर थाना के अतिरिक्त प्रभारी लियाकत अली ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

मेरी बात मानी होती तो आज मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार होती: शांता

मध्य प्रदेश में हुए व्यापमं घोटाले में राष्ट्रीय भाजपा के निशाने पर रहे चुके पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शांता कुमार का कहना है कि पार्टी ने उनका कहना मान लिया होता तो मध्य प्रदेश में आज सरकार भाजपा की होती।

27 नवंबर 2019

विधानसभा परिसर तपोवन
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र के लिए तपोवन में तैयारियां शुरू

27 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

ज्वालाजी मंदिर में भक्तों को चांदी के सिक्के देने की तैयारी

27 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

कांगड़ा के शक्तिपीठों को रेल से जोड़ने की कवायद शुरू, मंत्रालय की टीम ने किया निरीक्षण

27 नवंबर 2019

Two killed in road accident in Pathiyar in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

कार के उड़े परखच्चे, दो युवकों की मौत, तीन गंभीर घायल

23 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

ज्वालाजी मंदिर में बनेगी मां शेरांवाली की विशाल मूर्ति, चिंतपूर्णी से भी दिखेगी

26 नवंबर 2019

शाहपुर के समीप हुए एक्सीडेंट के दौरान सड़क के किनारे खड़ा वाहन।
Kangra

शादी समारोह में जा रही जीप लुढ़की, 17 घायल

26 नवंबर 2019

death
Kangra

रंगड़ों के हमले में गई किसान की जान

26 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

पत्र बम: अब कांगड़ा-चंबा भाजपा के दस विधायकों ने भी खोला मोर्चा, सीएम से की मांग

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा के आवेदन को 450 की जगह भरनी होगी 2450 रुपये फीस

25 नवंबर 2019

