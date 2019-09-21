शहर चुनें

सुक्कड़ में दिन-दहाड़े आभूषण ले उड़े चोर

Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 12:27 AM IST
सुक्कड़ में आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर के घर से दिनदहाड़े गहने चोरी
धर्मशाला। पुलिस थाना धर्मशाला के तहत सुक्कड़ गांव में शुक्रवार को चोरों ने दिनदहाड़े चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देकर दहशत फैला दी। जिस दौरान चोरी हुई, उस दौरान घर में कोई नहीं था।
जानकारी के अनुसार आंगनबाड़ी में कार्यरत विद्या देवी का पति बाहर नौकरी करता है, जबकि वह स्वयं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र गईं हुईं थीं। इसके अलावा उसके बच्चे भी घर से बाहर थे। चोरों ने घर में किसी के न होने का फायदा उठाते हुए वारदात को अंजाम दिया। इस दौरान चोर सोने की चार अंगूठियां, एक हार, एक चांदी का हार व कुछ नकदी उड़ा ले गए हैं। पुष्टि करते हुए सदर थाना प्रभारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
