हत्या के आरोपी पति को 5 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 11:51 PM IST
जवाली (कांगड़ा)। हरनोटा में स्नेहलता के हत्या मामले के आरोपी पति रणजीत सिंह को जवाली कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। आरोपी के भाई मलकीयत सिंह पर फिलहाल पुलिस को शक नहीं है। स्नेहलता का शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है, जिसका अंतिम संस्कार भी कर दिया गया। एसपी कांगड़ा विमुक्त रंजन ने बताया कि आरोपी रणजीत सिंह के खिलाफ भादंसं की धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसे जवाली कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। यहां से उसे पांच दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है।
