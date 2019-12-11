शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   accident

मारंडा के पास नीचे लड़ुका ट्रक, चालक को आईं मामूली चोटें

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 11:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मारंडा (कांगड़ा)। इलाके के एग्रो पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक तूड़ी से भरा हुआ ट्रक लुढ़क गया। ट्रक के गिरने से ट्रक चालक को मामूली चोटें आई हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार मारंडा एग्रो पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक ट्रक जब मुड़ने लगा तो वह नीचे खिसक कर गिर गया। इससे ट्रक चालक को मामूली चोटें आईं और चालक अपने आप बाहर आ गया। डीएसपी पालमपुर अमित शर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस में ऐसा कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Health & Fitness

पेट में हो रही है गैस तो ये दस घरेलू उपाय देंगे फौरन आराम

11 दिसंबर 2019

पेट में अल्सर
constipation
अपच
constipation
Health & Fitness

पेट में हो रही है गैस तो ये दस घरेलू उपाय देंगे फौरन आराम

11 दिसंबर 2019

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
India News

ऐतिहासिक फैसला: राज्यसभा से भी नागरिकता बिल पास, पक्ष में 125, विरोध में 105 वोट पड़े

11 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री ने ऐमन जमाल से गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मुलाकात की
Gorakhpur

जानें कैसे IPS बनीं गोरखपुर की बेटी ऐमन? CM योगी बोले-ये मुस्लिम लड़कियों के लिए रोल मॉडल

11 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Nirbhaya scandal: Four people will be hanged together for the second time in the country
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: देश में दूसरी बार एक साथ चार लोगों को दी जाएगी फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

JIO PHONE PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio ने फिर से दिया झटका, बंद किया यह सबसे सस्ता प्लान

11 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक : मोदी-शाह को मिला इन दलों का साथ, जानें किसने डाले पक्ष में वोट 

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

दया याचिका खारिज होते ही डेथ सेल में शिफ्ट हो जाएंगे निर्भया के दोषी, जानें फांसी की प्रक्रिया

11 दिसंबर 2019

Javed Akhtar,amit shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 700 हस्तियों ने किया नागरिकता विधेयक का विरोध, सरकार को लिखा पत्र

11 दिसंबर 2019

टूलो गांव, चीन
Bizarre News

वो गांव जिसे अमेरिका ने समझ लिया था मिसाइल गोदाम, बाहरी लोगों का यहां घर में घुसना है मना

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रामानंद सागर
Bollywood

रामानंद सागर: रामायण के टेलीकास्ट के समय अगरबत्ती जलाकर बैठा करते थे लोग, कर्फ्यू जैसा होता था माहौल

11 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी फांसी से पहले तिहाड़ में ऐसे काट रहे हैं दिन, ये कैदी हैं इनके साथी

11 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिरादित्या सिंधिया
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया ने फिर की 'बगावत', 370 के बाद नागरिकता विधेयक का किया समर्थन

11 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya scandal: Four people will be hanged together for the second time in the country
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: देश में दूसरी बार एक साथ चार लोगों को दी जाएगी फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस आइलैंड (रॉस आइलैंड)
Bizarre News

भारत का वो सुनसान आइलैंड, जिसकी खूबसूरती के पीछे छुपा है काला इतिहास

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

himachal cabinet meeting today in dharmashala
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित, ये है बड़ी वजह

बुधवार को प्रस्तावित जयराम सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक विधायक प्रकाश राणा के बेटे की शादी के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई। जयराम सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक अब गुरुवार को विधानसभा परिसर तपोवन में होगी।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
crime
Kangra

नशे के गढ़ भदरोया में पंजाब पुलिस ने दी दबिश

11 दिसंबर 2019

vidhan sabha
Kangra

मैदानी क्षेत्रों में चोरी हो रही भेड़-बकरियां

11 दिसंबर 2019

पौंग किनारे की खाली जमीन पर विस्थापितों ने शुरू की बिजाई।
Kangra

बिजाई को लेकर बीबीएमबी-पौंग विस्थापितों में गहमागहमी

11 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

दो साल बाद पकड़ा धोखाधड़ी से जमीनें बेचने का आरोपी

11 दिसंबर 2019

ranji trophy in hpca stadium dharamsala saurashtra VS Himachal Pradesh
Local Sports

उनादकट की घातक गेंदबाजी, जीत से 66 रन दूर सौराष्ट्र

11 दिसंबर 2019

narender bragta and Pathania supported Jairam thakur in the House of himachal assembly
Himachal Pradesh

बरागटा और पठानिया ने सदन में पढ़े जयराम के कसीदे, ये है वजह

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

बजट नहीं मिलने से लटका शिमला-धर्मशाला फोरलेन का निर्माण

10 दिसंबर 2019

सीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपते पौंग विस्थापित
Himachal Pradesh

तपोवन में पौंग बांध विस्थापितों ने किया प्रदर्शन, मामले पर सीएम जयराम ने विधानसभा में ये कहा

10 दिसंबर 2019

hp assembly session: many questions from the public lost in Investors meet and inflation debate
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल विस सत्र: इन्वेस्टर्स मीट और महंगाई की भेंट चढ़ गए जनता के कई सवाल

11 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत ने 2-1 से जीती सीरीज, विराट ने अनुष्का को दिया मैरिज एनिवर्सरी गिफ्ट

भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज को मुंबई में खेले गए आखिरी और निर्णायक टी-20 मुकाबले में 67 रनों से मात देकर तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:14

EXCLUSIVE: 'जुमांजी द नेक्स्ट लेवल' का प्रियंका चोपड़ा कनेक्शन, ड्वेन जॉनसन, केविन हार्ट से मुलाकात

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:20

'छपाक' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में रोने लगीं दीपिका पादुकोण

11 दिसंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:08

रोहित शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, 400 छक्के के साथ बनाया खास कीर्तिमान

11 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:45

12 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

11 दिसंबर 2019

Related

नेता प्रतिपक्ष मुकेश अग्निहोत्री
Himachal Pradesh

विधानसभा परिसर में इस वजह से धरने पर बैठ गए नेता प्रतिपक्ष मुकेश अग्निहोत्री

9 दिसंबर 2019

PIC
Himachal Pradesh

गायकी में नाम कमाने की चाह में छोड़ दी साइंस की पढ़ाई

9 दिसंबर 2019

Shimla gudiya case probe should be conducted again: Shanta
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला के गुड़िया मामले की फिर से हो जांच: शांता

7 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

नवविवाहित जोड़े के खुशहाल जीवन के लिए रखा जागरण, सुबह अचानक गायब हो गई दुल्हन

5 दिसंबर 2019

death
Kangra

एक साथ जलीं पति-पत्नी की चिताएं

10 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Kangra

बैदी पंचायत पर फिर दर्ज हुआ 420 का मामला

10 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited