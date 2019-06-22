शहर चुनें

तीन हजार पहुंचा प्रोसपेक्टस का आंकड़ा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 12:45 AM IST
धर्मशाला कॉलेज में तीन हजार पहुंचा प्रोस्पेक्टस का आंकड़ा
धर्मशाला। राजकीय महाविद्यालय धर्मशाला में प्रोस्पेक्टस बिकने का आंकड़ा तीन हजार पहुंच गया है। चौथे दिन महाविद्यालय में करीब पांच सौ प्रोस्पेक्टस बिके। वहीं प्रवेश पत्र जमा करवाने वालों का आंकड़ा भी करीब दो हजार पहुंच गया है।
कला, विज्ञान और वाणिज्य संकाय के प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए महाविद्यालय में अभ्यर्थियों की लंबी लाइनें लग रही हैं। अब तक महाविद्यालय में विज्ञान संकाय में सर्वाधिक आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए हैं। उधर, राजकीय महाविद्यालय धर्मशाला के प्राचार्य डॉ. ज्योति कुमार ने बताया कि अब तक करीब तीन हजार प्रोस्पेक्टस बिक चुके हैं।
---

boy died of drown in pong dam kangra himachal
Shimla

बुआ के घर आए युवक की पौंग डैम में डूबने से मौत

पुलिस थाना जवाली के अंतर्गत बाथू दी लड़ी के नजदीक पौंग डैम में डूबने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान कार्तिक ठाकुर (18) पुत्र सुरेंद्र पाल निवासी पटियाला के रूप में हुई है।

21 जून 2019

जानु शीर्षासन करतीं शारीरिक शिक्षिका सीता खुंद
Shimla

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस: शारीरिक शिक्षिका ने दो घंटे किया जानु शीर्षासन, विश्व रिकॉर्ड का दावा

21 जून 2019

education minister suresh bhardwaj statement over summer closing vacation schedule
Shimla

ग्रीष्मकालीन स्कूलों में छुट्टियों के शेड्यूल में बदलाव को लेकर शिक्षा मंत्री ने कही बड़ी बात

18 जून 2019

आशुतोष रॉय
Shimla

धर्मशाला के आशुतोष रॉय देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ रैपर बने

20 जून 2019

कचहरी अड्डा में दुकानदार की छितर परेड
Kangra

कचहरी अड्डा में दुकानदार की छितर परेड

21 जून 2019

एयरपोर्ट के लिए जमीन की नाप-नपाई का काम शुरू
Kangra

एयरपोर्ट के लिए जमीन की नाप-नपाई का काम शुरू

21 जून 2019

शराब ठेके के विरोध में महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन
Kangra

शराब ठेके के विरोध में महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन

21 जून 2019

शारीरिक शिक्षिका सीता खूंद
Shimla

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर जानू शीर्षासन में यहां बनेगा विश्व रिकॉर्ड

21 जून 2019

कोठी में 40 किलो भुक्की समेत दंपती गिरफ्तार
Kangra

कोठी में 40 किलो भुक्की समेत दंपती गिरफ्तार

21 जून 2019

सरकार के फैसले से पैट अध्यापक नाखुश
Kangra

सरकार के फैसले से पैट अध्यापक नाखुश

21 जून 2019

नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म दोषी को सात वर्ष कठोर कैद
Kangra

नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म दोषी को सात वर्ष कठोर कैद

19 जून 2019

खेत में मिला विस्फोटक
Shimla

ट्रैक्टर चलाते समय खे में मिला मोर्टार शेल, सेना बुलाई

18 जून 2019

मोनिका शर्मा
Shimla

हिमाचल की मोनिका ने जीता मिसेज इंडिया टूरिज्म का खिताब

19 जून 2019

वनरक्षक भर्ती: दौड़ में 122 अभ्यर्थी पास
Kangra

वनरक्षक भर्ती: दौड़ में 122 अभ्यर्थी पास

19 जून 2019

JBT and DLEd Admit Card will not be sent by post in himachal
Shimla

डाक से नहीं भेजे जाएंगे जेबीटी और डलएलएड के एडमिट कार्ड

19 जून 2019

धर्मशाला में आमिर खान(फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

अभिनेता आमिर खान हिमाचल में यहां करेंगे फिल्म की शूटिंग

16 जून 2019

