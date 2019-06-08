शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   भालू ने भेड़पालक पर किया हमला, कुते ने बचाई जान

भालू ने भेड़पालक पर किया हमला, कुते ने बचाई जान

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:19 AM IST
भालू ने भेड़ पालक पर किया हमला, कुत्ते ने बचाई जान
मुल्थान (कांगड़ा)। मुल्थान तहसील की स्वाड़ पंचायत के जधार गांव के भेड़पालक गुडू राम पुत्र डोडा राम पर वीरवार सायं भुरशु में भालू ने हमला कर दिया। भेड़ चराते समय भेड़पालक पर हुए इस हमले के बाद कुत्ते ने भालू को भगा दिया। इससे भेड़पालक की जान तो बच गई, लेकिन उसे दाहिने हाथ में चोटें आई हैं। घायल भेड़पालक गुडू राम को सीएचसी बरोट लाया गया। वहां सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. अक्षिता ने गुडू राम का उपचार किया। अन्य भेड़पालक सिद्धु राम ने कहा कि जब भालू ने हमला किया तो उसके कु त्ते ने भालू को भगाकर गुडू की जान बचाई। अगर कुत्ता नहीं होता तो भालू गुडू राम को जान से मार सकता था। स्वाड़ पंचायत प्रधान लाल सिंह ने सरकार से भालू के हमले में घायल गुडू राम को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने की मांग की है।

