शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   death

मकान से गिरकर मिस्त्री की मौत

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 11:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टौणी देवी (हमीरपुर)। बनालग के पास स्वाणा गांव में एक मिस्त्री की गिरने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। टौणी देवी चौकी प्रभारी ज्ञान चंद ने बताया कि कश्मीर सिंह पुत्र कृपा राम आयु 50 साल गांव स्वाणा डाकघर बनालग जंदडू मिस्त्री का काम करता था। उसकी अपने ही गांव के गोरख सिंह के मकान का काम करते समय ऊंचाई से गिरने पर सिर में चोट लगने से मौत हो गई। उसे सिविल अस्पताल टौणी देवी लाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव हमीरपुर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

महज 20 साल की उम्र में इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने चुनी जीवनसंगिनी, सामने आया VIDEO

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल चाहर
राहुल चाहर
राहुल चाहर
गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ राहुल चाहर
Cricket News

महज 20 साल की उम्र में इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने चुनी जीवनसंगिनी, सामने आया VIDEO

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया कांड के दोषी
Delhi NCR

ब्लैक वारंट: नाम-दिन, समय, जगह और जेल सबकुछ होता है मुकर्रर

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
2019 की सियासत
India News

2019 की वो 10 बड़ी घटनाएं जिन्होंने बदल डाली देश की सियासी तस्वीर

14 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

राज कपूर के साथ फिल्म में नजर आई थीं ये रुसी हीरोइन, जानें अब कहां हैं?

14 दिसंबर 2019

राज कपूर, सेनिया रेबेंकीना
राज कपूर, सेनिया रेबेंकीना
राज कपूर, सेनिया रेबेंकीना
'मेरा नाम जोकर' की टीम के साथ सेनिया रेबेंकीना (सबसे बाएं)
Bollywood

राज कपूर के साथ फिल्म में नजर आई थीं ये रुसी हीरोइन, जानें अब कहां हैं?

14 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Railway
Government Jobs

Railway Jobs: रेलवे में तीन लाख से ज्यादा पद, सरकार ने दी भर्ती प्रक्रिया की जानकारी

14 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
death
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman khan
Bollywood

गाजियाबाद के लड़के ने दी सलमान के घर को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, कहा- '2 घंटे में होगा धमाका'

14 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: युवराज-लिन को फ्रेंचाइजी ने निकाला, नीलामी से पहले देखें सभी टीमों की पूरी लिस्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

FasTag
Auto News

FASTag लागू होने से पहले सरकार का यू-टर्न, टोल प्लाजा पर मंत्रालय ने दी ये अस्थाई सुविधा

14 दिसंबर 2019

Asha Bhosle, Shekhar and Kabir Bedi
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अपनी आंखों के सामने देखी बच्चों की मौत, दो ने कर ली थी खुदकुशी

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
After snowfall in himachal seven places and shimla temperature in Minus no electricity supply
Chamba

बर्फबारी के बाद अब बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, माइनस में छह स्थानों का पारा

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का बाहर जाना मेकर्स को पड़ा भारी, हो रहे ये पांच नुकसान

14 दिसंबर 2019

tihar jail suicide
Delhi NCR

फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

14 दिसंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

अनशन का आज 12वां दिन: स्वाति मालीवाल की जान खतरे में, सरकार बेपरवाह

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विधायक राजेंद्र राणा
Hamirpur (Himachal)

हिमाचल विधानसभा में गूंजा सैनिक स्कूल की ग्रांट रोकने का मुद्दा

भारत सरकार के रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधीन सुजानपुर में चल रहे प्रदेश के एकमात्र सैनिक स्कूल को प्रदेश सरकार से बजट न मिलने का मुद्दा सुजानपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक राजेंद्र राणा ने धर्मशाला में चल रहे विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में उठाया।

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
court
Hamirpur (Himachal)

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी तीन दिन की रिमांड पर

14 दिसंबर 2019

road accident
Hamirpur (Himachal)

टौणी देवी सड़क हादसे के तीन मृतकों को नम आंखों से दी विदाई

14 दिसंबर 2019

जिला मुख्यालय के हथली खड्ड के समीप दुर्घटनाग्रस्त स्कूटी।
Hamirpur (Himachal)

बस और स्कूटी की टक्कर में छात्रा की मौत, 8 माह पहले हुई थी शादी

14 दिसंबर 2019

arest
Hamirpur (Himachal)

युवती से दुष्कर्म करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

13 दिसंबर 2019

civic amenities
Hamirpur (Himachal)

एक्शन में डीसी, दुकानें खाली करने को सात दिन का अल्टीमेटम

13 दिसंबर 2019

sweat sample fail
Hamirpur (Himachal)

अब रंगस के मिल्क केक और पेठा का सैंपल फेल

13 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Hamirpur (Himachal)

मानपुल में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिला ट्रक चालक का शव

12 दिसंबर 2019

death
Hamirpur (Himachal)

विवाहिता ने खाया जहरीला पदार्थ, टांडा में मौत

11 दिसंबर 2019

arrest
Hamirpur (Himachal)

113 ग्राम चरस के साथ आईटीआई का प्रशिक्षु गिरफ्तार

11 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

क्रिसमस से पहले तमिलनाडु के कोयंबतूर के बाज़ारों में विभिन्न प्रकार के रंग-बिरंगे सजावटी सामान दिखाई दे रहे हैं। देखिए वीडियो

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

मेनाका 1:25

कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया मेनाका को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

accident
Hamirpur (Himachal)

टैंकर की चपेट में आया स्कूटी सवार दर्जी, मौके पर मौत

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

पशुओं के कारण खेती छोड़ी है तो लगाएं हर्बल पौधे, 50 फीसदी मिलेगा अनुदान

9 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Hamirpur (Himachal)

महिला ने निगला जहरीला पदार्थ, टांडा रेफर

10 दिसंबर 2019

जयराम कैबिनेट (फाइल फोटो)
Hamirpur (Himachal)

हिमाचल में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार से पहले भाजपा में शक्ति प्रदर्शन शुरू

8 दिसंबर 2019

डीडीएम साईं कॉलेज में अपराजिता कार्यक्रम के दौरान एसडीएम किरण बढ़ाना।
Hamirpur (Himachal)

सुरक्षित रहने के लिए नारी का शिक्षित होना जरूरी : किरण

11 दिसंबर 2019

stay on suspension
Hamirpur (Himachal)

पंचायत प्रधान के निलंबन पर मंडलीय आयुक्त ने लगाई रोक

9 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited