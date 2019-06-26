शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   बिझड़ी में ओवर लोडिंग पर निजी बस का काटा चालान

बिझड़ी में ओवर लोडिंग पर निजी बस का काटा चालान

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 12:04 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बिझड़ी(हमीरपुर)। उपमंडल बड़सर के तहत बिझड़ी पुलिस ने ओवरलोडिंग पर बुधवार को एक निजी बस का चालान काटा। दियोटसिद्ध से उखली जा रही निजी बस जब कुआं चौक बिझड़ी से चलने लगी तो उसमें क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बैठी थी। जब बस चालक से संबंधित दस्तावेज मांगे गए तो मौके पर चालक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत न कर पाया।
इसके चलते पुलिस कर्मचारी बस को पुलिस चौकी बिझड़ी ले गए। हालांकि बाद में चालक ने दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत किए और चालान काटने के बाद बस को छोड़ दिया गया। इस दौरान कुछ सवारियां बस से उतर गई जबकि कुछ बस में ही मौजूद रहीं। इसके कारण लोगों को अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचने में देरी हुई। बता दें कुल्लू के बंजार में बस हादसा होने के बाद पुलिस ने यातायात नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों पर शिकंजा कस दिया है। इस संबंध में आरटीओ हमीरपुर विरेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस द्वारा निजी बस का ओवरलोडिंग का चालान काटा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर दोबारा ओवरलोडिंग करते हुए पाया गया चालक का लाइसेंस रद्द किया जा सकता है।

Recommended

कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
Kanpur

महिला सिपाही के साथ उसके पति ने जबरन बनाए अप्राकृतिक संबंध फिर पार कर दीं हैवानियत की सारी हदें

26 जून 2019

मानसून (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कई राज्यों में बुधवार से बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, यहां तेज बारिश के आसार

26 जून 2019

लुधियाना में मिले शिवलिंग
Chandigarh

Pics: खुदाई में पहले निकला नाग का जोड़ा, फिर मिले 5 प्राकृतिक शिवलिंग, लगे भोलेनाथ के जयकारे

26 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
मगरमच्छ के बच्चे
Agra

तस्वीरें: चंबल नदी की गोद में पहुंचे 400 'नन्हे' मगरमच्छ, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है कुनबा

26 जून 2019

Cricket News

भुवी या फिर शमी किसे मिलेगी प्लेइंग XI में जगह, विंडीज के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है टीम इंडिया

26 जून 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
रोहित-राहुल ने रचा इतिहास
Virat Kohli
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

भुवी या फिर शमी किसे मिलेगी प्लेइंग XI में जगह, विंडीज के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है टीम इंडिया

26 जून 2019

according to astro know relation of shoes
Astrology

जानें पांव में पहनने वाले जूते-चप्पल का आपके पैसे, प्यार और प्रगति से क्या है संबंध?

26 जून 2019

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
India News

कपड़ों पर ट्रोल होने के बाद नए अंदाज में संसद पहुंचीं मिमी चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां

25 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अनूठी पहलः पकौड़े-समोसे तलने के बाद बचे तेल से बनेगा बायो डीजल

26 जून 2019

nasa
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से धरती पर सुरक्षित लौटे अंतरिक्ष यात्री

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आवास प्लस योजना : 2022 तक सबको छत देने का लक्ष्य रखा

26 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पहले ई-वाहन चार्जिंग स्टेशन को दिल्लीवालों का इंतजार, जनता उदासीन

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर की भाषा नीति : उम्मीद की बहुत-सी किरणें दिखाई पड़ रही हैं

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

स्वास्थ्य सुविधा में 21 बड़े राज्यों में यूपी अंतिम पायदान पर, उत्तराखंड को 17वां स्थान

26 जून 2019

Donald Trump
World

ईरान को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की चेतावनी, किसी भी हमले का 'करारा जवाब' मिलेगा

26 जून 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
World

निजाम हैदराबाद के 3 अरब रुपये पर भारत-पाक में कानूनी लड़ाई पर फैसला जल्द

26 जून 2019

गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार पशुपालकों को शर्तिया बछिया होने की देगी गारंटी, मंत्रालय कर रहा ‘सीमन’ की व्यवस्था

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

266 selection for Ayurvedic medical officer post in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा अधिकारी पद के लिए 266 का चयन

राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग ने आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा अधिकारी के पदों के लिए छंटनी परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा 25 फरवरी को हुई थी। आयोग ने 266 उम्मीदवारों का चयन साक्षात्कार के लिए किया है।

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व सहायिका के पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार 22 को
Hamirpur (Himachal)

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व सहायिका के पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार 22 को

27 जून 2019

पेयजल टैंक में जहर मिलाने पर केस दर्ज
Hamirpur (Himachal)

पेयजल टैंक में जहर मिलाने पर केस दर्ज

27 जून 2019

कांगड़ा की पहली पारी 226 रनों पर सिमटी
Hamirpur (Himachal)

कांगड़ा की पहली पारी 226 रनों पर सिमटी

27 जून 2019

हमीरपुर में बिना अनुमोदन नहीं बिकेगी खाद्य सामग्री
Hamirpur (Himachal)

हमीरपुर में बिना अनुमोदन नहीं बिकेगी खाद्य सामग्री

27 जून 2019

मिनी मैराथन में साहिल और शिवाली रहे प्रथम
Hamirpur (Himachal)

मिनी मैराथन में साहिल और शिवाली रहे प्रथम

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

अंकिता ने 9.63 एसजीपीए लेकर बी-फार्मेसी में किया टॉप

26 जून 2019

headmaster and teacher caught red handed by Vigilance while taking bribe
Shimla

विजिलेंस ने घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़े स्कूल हेडमास्टर और अध्यापक

25 जून 2019

शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Hamirpur (Himachal)

शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 जून 2019

एमडी एचआरटीसी ने प्रस्तावित नए बस अड्डे की भूमि का किया निरीक्षण
Hamirpur (Himachal)

एमडी एचआरटीसी ने प्रस्तावित नए बस अड्डे की भूमि का किया निरीक्षण

25 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी ने गालिब के जिक्र के साथ सुनाया जो शेर वो गालिब का है ही नहीं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राज्यसभा में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा का जवाब दिया। राज्यसभा में पीएम मोदी का शायराना अंदाज देखने को मिला।

26 जून 2019

बिहार 1:57

पटना में फुटपाथ पर चढ़ी कार, 3 बच्चों समेत 4 की मौत

26 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 1:24

India Vs West Indies: वर्ल्ड कप में वेस्टइंडीज पर भारत का दबदबा, 40 साल से ऐसा रहा है रिकॉर्ड

26 जून 2019

आकाश 1:43

बैट चलानेवाले भाजपा विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय को नहीं मिली जमानत, कोर्ट ने दिया जेल भेजने का आदेश

26 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 2:24

टीम इंडिया की नारंगी जर्सी से सपा-कांग्रेस गुस्से में 'लाल', उठाए सवाल

26 जून 2019

Related

नियमों की अवहेलना पर 22 निजी बसों के चालान
Hamirpur (Himachal)

नियमों की अवहेलना पर 22 निजी बसों के चालान

25 जून 2019

अमूल
Shimla

लोगों को झटका, हिमाचल में महंगा हुआ पैकेट बंद दूध, ढीली करनी पड़ेगी जेब

22 जून 2019

आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका के पदों के लिए इंटरव्यू 16 को
Hamirpur (Himachal)

आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका के पदों के लिए इंटरव्यू 16 को

25 जून 2019

पोस्ट कोड 729 सब इंस्पेक्टर पुलिस की परीक्षा 21 जुलाई को हागी।
Shimla

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने जारी किया दस लिखित परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल

22 जून 2019

कॉमर्स में 66.7, गणित में 76.2 फीसदी मेरिट लिस्ट
Hamirpur (Himachal)

कॉमर्स में 66.7, गणित में 76.2 फीसदी मेरिट लिस्ट

25 जून 2019

दूसरे दिन भी लोकल सवारियों को नहीं बैठाया, एमए के पेपर देने गई छात्राएं परेशान
Hamirpur (Himachal)

दूसरे दिन भी लोकल सवारियों को नहीं बैठाया, एमए के पेपर देने गई छात्राएं परेशान

25 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.