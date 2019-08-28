शहर चुनें

चंबा में दो लोग हुए सर्प दंश का शिकार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 10:09 PM IST
चंबा। चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज में सर्पदंश के दो मामले सामने आए हैं। इसमें एक किशोरी है तो दूसरा युवक है। किशोरी जडेरा पंचायत की रहने वाली है जोकि खेत में माता के साथ काम कर रही थी।
इसी दौरान सांप ने उसे डस लिया। परिजन उसे उपचार के लिए चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज ले आए। जबकि दूसरा मामला टिकरीगढ़ क्षेत्र का है।
यहां पर एक युवक को घर पर ही सांप ने डस लिया। दोनों का उपचार चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज में चल रहा है। चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि सर्पदंश के दो मामले सामने आए हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Bharmour-Harsar route restored and manimahesh yatra started again in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल: मणिमहेश यात्रा बहाल, फंसे वाहन 33 घंटे बाद निकाले, श्रद्धालुओं ने ली राहत की सांस

भरमौर-हड़सर मार्ग पर प्रंघाला के पास पुल बहने से बंद हुई मणिमहेश यात्रा मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे बहाल कर दी गई। भरमौर प्रशासन और लोनिवि ने जेसीबी से वैकल्पिक मार्ग बनाया और पिछले 33 घंटों से फंसे छोटे-बड़े वाहनों को रवाना कर दिया गया।

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

मणिमहेश यात्रा के दौरान डल झील में सांस की दिक्कत होने से पठानकोट के श्रद्धालु की मौत

27 अगस्त 2019

man crushed under truck returning from manimahesh yatra
Shimla

मणिमहेश यात्रा से लौट रहे युवक की ट्रक के नीचे आने से मौत

25 अगस्त 2019

चंबा में खड़ामुख के पास यकायक रिटेनिंग वॉल गिरने से धंसी सड़क।
Chamba

अब भरमौर-नेशनल हाईवे पर खड़ामुख के समी ढह गई रिटेनिंग वॉल

27 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

हिमाचल में इस दिन से फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम, 455 सड़कें अभी भी ठप

23 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

मणिमहेश से लौट रहा वाहन खाई में गिरा, पांच श्रद्धालु घायल

26 अगस्त 2019

Ravi river
Chamba

मैहला में रावी नदी के बीच में फंस गया एक व्यक्ति

27 अगस्त 2019

Delhi devotee died in Manimahesh chamba himachal
Shimla

मणिमहेश में दिल्ली के यात्री की मौत, डल झील में अचानक बिगड़ी तबीयत

24 अगस्त 2019

crime
Chamba

बत्ते दी हट्टी में चाय पकौड़े की दुकान में पकड़ी चार पेट अवैध शराब

27 अगस्त 2019

under construction bridge collapse one dead in chamba himachal pradesh
Shimla

निर्माणाधीन पुली की स्लैब गिरने से मिस्त्री की मौत

24 अगस्त 2019

teacher
Chamba

टेट मेरिट आधार पर जिला चंबा में 46 जेबीटी अध्यापकों के नियुक्ति आदेश जारी

26 अगस्त 2019

भरमौर-पठानकोट हाईवे पर तुन्नुहट्टी बैरियर पर रोके गए मणिमहेश यात्री।
Chamba

भरमौर-पठानकोट हाईवे पर तुन्नुहट्टी बैरियर के समीप रोके 700 श्रद्दालुओं के वाहन, कई लौटे

26 अगस्त 2019

electricity
Chamba

विद्युत बोर्ड में स्टाफ की कमी पड़ रही उपभोक्ताओं पर भारी

27 अगस्त 2019

accident
Chamba

पंजाब की तरफ जा रहे सेब से लदी पिकअप दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, तीन घायल

26 अगस्त 2019

national teacher award to chamba vikas mahajan himachal pradesh
Shimla

चंबा के विकास महाजन को मिलेगा राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक अवार्ड

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

चंबा में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.7 रही तीव्रता

22 अगस्त 2019

