Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Chamba ›   बसों में ओवरलोडिंग का कसा शिकंजा, माल वाहक वाहनों में ओवरलोडिंग शुरू

बसों में ओवरलोडिंग का कसा शिकंजा, माल वाहक वाहनों में ओवरलोडिंग शुरू

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 10:12 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चंबा। प्रदेश में ओवरलोडिंग के कारण हो रहे हादसों को लेकर चंबा के लोगों ने अभी तक सबक नहीं लिया है। हालत यह है कि बसों में ओवरलोडिंग रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने अभियान रखा है। मगर इसी बीच मालवाहक वाहनों में सवारियां ढोई जा रही है। लेकिन कोई भी विभाग ऐसा करने वाले वाहन ऑपरेटरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने को तैयार नहीं है। ऐसे में हर समय हादसे का खतरा बना रहता है।

बुधवार को चंबा-पठानकोट मार्ग पर बालू के पास मालवाहक वाहन सवारियों को भरकर ले जा रहे थे। लेकिन किसी ने भी उसे रोककर चालान काटना जरूरी नहीं समझा। इससे पता चलता है कि ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ छेड़ा गया अभियान कहां तक सफल हो रहा है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. मोनिका ने बताया कि ओवरलोडिंग करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस सख्ती से कार्रवाई कर रही है। अगर मालवाहक वाहन सवारी ढोता हुआ पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

