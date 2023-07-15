Haryana : नूंह के जंगल में मिले तेंदुए के बच्चे, ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग को सौंपा

हरियाणा के नूंह जिले में ग्रामीणों को तेंदुए के 2 शावक मिले जिन्हे उन्होंने सुरक्षित वन्यजीव विभाग को सौंप दिया। वन विभाग के अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि कुछ बच्चे बकरियां चराने जंगल में गये थे जहां उन्हें शावक मिले। हम इन्हे जंगल में ले जाएंगे और इनकी मां से मिलाने की कोशिश करेंगे।

#WATCH Haryana: Villagers found 2 leopard cubs in Haryana's Nuh district; the cubs were safely handed over to the Wildlife Department.