Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Panchkula ›   बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से दिया इस्तीफा

बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से दिया इस्तीफा

Panchkula bureau Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 10:41 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से दिया इस्तीफा
पूर्व एसजीपीसी सदस्य और टकसाली अकाली ने खराब सेहत को बताया कारण
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जोगा। अकाली दल मानसा के टकसाली नेता, पूर्व एसजीपीसी सदस्य और उप प्रधान बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। फिलहाल इसका कारण सेहत खराब रहना और पार्टी में काम न करना बताया गया है।
बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अपना इस्तीफा पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल को भेजते लिखा है कि उनकी सेहत अक्सर खराब रहती है, ऐसे में अब इस हालत में पार्टी के प्रति काम नहीं होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के प्रति उनको कोई नाराजगी नहीं है। बलदेव सिंह माखा अकाली दल के टकसाली नेता रहे हैं। वे एसजीपीसी सदस्य, पार्टी के जिला उप प्रधान और कोआपरेटिव बैंक के चेयरमैन आदि पदों पर रह चुके हैं। वहीं माखा के इस इस्तीफे पर अभी तक अकाली दल हाईकमान से कोई जवाब नहीं आया है।

VIDEO: इस्लाम न कबूल करने पर पति ने की ये घिनौनी हरकत!

7 अप्रैल 2018

पंचकूला 2:05

पंचकूला में कंप्यूटर टीचर्स पर चलाई गई वॉटर कैनन, लाठीचार्ज में कई घायल

3 अप्रैल 2018

हनीप्रीत 1:25

हनीप्रीत की हुई कोर्ट में पेशी, पंचकूला हिंसा भड़काने का आरोप

21 फरवरी 2018

