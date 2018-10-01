शहर चुनें

रेल इंजन की चपेट में आने से 20 वार्षिय युवक की मौत

रेल इंजन की चपेट में आने से 20 वार्षिय युवक की मौत

Panchkula bureau Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 10:33 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हेडफोन लगाकर जा रहा था, इंजन की चपेट में आने से मौत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नंगल। कीरतपुर साहिब से नंगल की ओर आ रहे रेलवे के डीजल इंजन की चपेट में आने से सोमवार को 8.45 बजे एक युवक की मौत हो गई। रेलवे पुलिस चौकी नंगल के प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर कमलेश कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक की पहचान गणेश कुमार (20) पुत्र नसीब चंद निवासी गांव अजौली के तौर पर हुई है। हेड फोन लगाकर वह रेल की पटरी के साथ-साथ गांव ब्रह्मपुर की ओर आ रहा था। हेडफोन के कारण वह इंजन की आवाज नहीं सुन पाया। इंजन के चालक ने जब तक ब्रेक लगाया वह इंजन की चपेट में आ चुका था। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि कुछ समय पहले सेना में भर्ती होने के लिए कानों में हेड फोन लगाकर दौड़ लगाने की प्रेक्टिस करते हुए गांव पट्टी का युवक भी ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया था।

बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट
Local Sports

महाराष्ट्र की मालविका बनीं ऑल इंडिया जूनियर बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट की चैंपियन, गायत्री पुलेला को हराकर

महाराष्ट्र की बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी मालविका बनसोड़ ने शानदार खेल दिखाते हुए गायत्री पुलेला को हराकर 27वां कृष्णा खेतान ऑल इंडिया जूनियर बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का खिताब जीता लिया है।

1 अक्टूबर 2018

बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से दिया इस्तीफा
Panchkula

बलदेव सिंह माखा ने अकाली दल से दिया इस्तीफा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

मोगा में वकीलों की अंदरूनी लड़ाई यज्ञ जाहिर - बार रूम में दो गुशों में हाथा पाई
Panchkula

मोगा में वकीलों की अंदरूनी लड़ाई यज्ञ जाहिर - बार रूम में दो गुशों में हाथा पाई

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पिस्तौल की नोक पर मोटरसाइकिल छीन कर फरार
Panchkula

पिस्तौल की नोक पर मोटरसाइकिल छीन कर फरार

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पानी की मिलावट वाला पेट्रोल बेचने का मामला :
Panchkula

पानी की मिलावट वाला पेट्रोल बेचने का मामला :

1 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर काउंसिल की बैठक में पार्षद में हुआ हंगामा
Panchkula

नगर काउंसिल की बैठक में पार्षद में हुआ हंगामा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

बरसात के कारण गिर गया था मकान, प्रेशान होकर की खुदकुशी
Panchkula

बरसात के कारण गिर गया था मकान, प्रेशान होकर की खुदकुशी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

ैपट्न सरकार पर लगाया वायदाखिलाफी का आरोप
Panchkula

ैपट्न सरकार पर लगाया वायदाखिलाफी का आरोप

1 अक्टूबर 2018

बिजली के बिल ज्यादा आने पर धनौला निवासियों में मची हाहाकार, किया रोष प्रदर्शन
Panchkula

बिजली के बिल ज्यादा आने पर धनौला निवासियों में मची हाहाकार, किया रोष प्रदर्शन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पंचायती जमीन पर किए अवैध निर्माण पर चला पीला पंजा
Panchkula

पंचायती जमीन पर किए अवैध निर्माण पर चला पीला पंजा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

