शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Panchkula ›   सैला खुर्द में चल रही नाजायज शराब की दुकानों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

सैला खुर्द में चल रही नाजायज शराब की दुकानों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

Panchkula bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 10:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सैला खुर्द में शराब की दुकानों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
विज्ञापन
गढ़शंकर। सैला खुर्द में चल रही अवैध शराब की दुकानों के खिलाफ रविवार को अवतार सिंह जस्सोवाल के नेतृत्व में लोगों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। अवतार सिंह जस्सोवाल ने कहा कि काफी समय से सैलाखुर्द में शराब की अवैध दुकानें खुली हैं। इन्हें बंद करवाने की जगह प्रशासन की ओर से इन लोगों को शेल्टर किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि सैला खुर्द से पैंसरां रोड और सैला कलां रोड समेत पदराणा की ओर जाते रोड पर शराब की अवैध दुकानें चल रही है। पांच अक्तूबर तक इन दुकानों को बंद नहीं करवाया गया तो सड़कों पर उतर कर संघर्ष किया जाएगा। मौके पर पंच कुलविंदर सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह, मक्खन लाल, लाल चंद, संदीप कुमार मौजूद थे।

Recommended

Senior civil police officer entered a hospital labour room wearing burqa in Kerala
National

बुर्का पहनकर वरिष्ठ पुलिसकर्मी अस्पताल के लेबर रूम में घुसा, मामला दर्ज

30 सितंबर 2018

India blaimed pakistan for terrorism, attack on terrorism from world's biggest stage
India News

पाक के मुंह पर भारत के 'दस तमाचे', दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मंच से आतंकवाद पर हमला

30 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी की पत्नी कल्पना
Lucknow

खाकी के दाग छिपाने को बेशर्मी से झूठ बोलती रही पुलिस, कल्पना ने रो-रोकर बताया पूरा किस्सा

30 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

तनुश्री की दोस्त रहीं इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा, बोलीं- 'कई बड़े सेलिब्रिटीज हैं जो कहते हैं...'

30 सितंबर 2018

koena mitra
koena mitra
koena mitra
koena mitra
Bollywood

तनुश्री की दोस्त रहीं इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा, बोलीं- 'कई बड़े सेलिब्रिटीज हैं जो कहते हैं...'

30 सितंबर 2018

raj babbar
Lucknow

विवेक के परिवार से मिले राज बब्बर, बोले- दोषियों को कड़ी सजा दिलाकर रहेगी कांग्रेस

30 सितंबर 2018

new rates of bus fare implemented in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में बसों का बढ़ा हुआ किराया लागू, अब इतने रुपये चुकाने पड़ेंगे

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: निर्मल हुए बेघर, शो में वापस लौटी कृति की जोड़ीदार, अब होगी वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री

30 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: सुल्तानी अखाड़े की कुश्ती में ढेर हुईं अनूप की गर्लफ्रेंड जसलीन, फिर जीतीं दीपिका

30 सितंबर 2018

Tanushree Dutta
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर संग फोटो शेयर करना फराह खान को पड़ा महंगा, तनुश्री का आया ये करारा जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस से बेघर हुए इस हवलदार को सता रही इस कंटेस्टेंट की याद, बोला- 'मेरे जैसी है वो'

30 सितंबर 2018

hina khan
Television

तनुश्री-नाना विवाद पर बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट हिना खान ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, देखते ही फूटेगा गुस्सा

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 12
Television

बिग बॉस 12: घर से बेघर हुए हवलदार निर्मल सिंह, इंटरव्यू में खोल के रख दी घर की सारी सच्चाई

30 सितंबर 2018

tanushree
Bollywood

तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में उतरीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं- 'मां के राजा बेटों को ना का मतलब सिखाने की जरूरत'

30 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

ऐसे ही नहीं बन गई सबसे महंगी फिल्म 2.0, तेज बुखार में भी रजनीकांत ने पूरी की थी शूटिंग

30 सितंबर 2018

thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस ने लिया आमिर खान की 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' का सहारा, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

Neha Dhupia baby baby
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया के बेबी शावर में गर्लफ्रेंड जॉर्जिया के साथ पहुंचे अरबाज खान, जल्द कर सकते हैं शादी

30 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

रामलीला का रावण नीतिन
Chandigarh

बॉलीवुड तक पहुंचा रामलीला का 'रावण' नितिन, अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'गोल्ड' में आए थे नजर

रामलीला के रावण को अब बॉलीवुड में एंट्री मिल गई है। अक्षय कुमार की गोल्ड और सिंह इंज ब्लींग जैसी फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय से पंचकूला के नितिन शर्मा ने सबका दिल जीत लिया।

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
काम से वापस घर लौट रही युवती से छेड़ाछाड़
Panchkula

काम से वापस घर लौट रही युवती से छेड़ाछाड़

30 सितंबर 2018

मटर के रेट बढ़े
Panchkula

मटर के रेट बढ़े

30 सितंबर 2018

मोगा पार्सल बम धमाका -पुलिस हाथ लगे अहम सुराग -शकी आरोपीकी पहचान
Panchkula

मोगा पार्सल बम धमाका -पुलिस हाथ लगे अहम सुराग -शकी आरोपीकी पहचान

29 सितंबर 2018

रिंपी
Panchkula

रिंपी

29 सितंबर 2018

कत्ल केस में एक व्यक्ति को
Panchkula

कत्ल केस में एक व्यक्ति को

29 सितंबर 2018

खैहरा ने पंजाब में आप की हार के लिए दुर्गेश व संजय को ठहराया जिम्मेदार
Panchkula

खैहरा ने पंजाब में आप की हार के लिए दुर्गेश व संजय को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

28 सितंबर 2018

यूटी पुलिस में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल की बेटी ने जीता मेडल
Panchkula

यूटी पुलिस में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल की बेटी ने जीता मेडल

29 सितंबर 2018

रिंपी2
Panchkula

रिंपी2

29 सितंबर 2018

विरासत -ऐ -खालसा में विश्व सैर सपाटा दिवस मौके करवाया गया समागम
Panchkula

विरासत -ऐ -खालसा में विश्व सैर सपाटा दिवस मौके करवाया गया समागम

29 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

दो साल की बच्ची एक मिनट में बताएगी भारत का भूगोल

आपको मिलवाते हैं एक ऐसी बच्ची से जो है तो सिर्फ दो साल की लेकिन दिमाग उसका कम्प्यूटर से भी तेज है। पंचकूला में रहनेवाली अमायरा सिर्फ एक मिनट में भारत के सभी राज्यों की राजधानियों के नाम बता सकती हैं।

11 जुलाई 2018

panchkula 1:07

VIDEO: पंचकूला में पुलिस ने कंप्यूटर टीचर और लैब सहायकों पर फिर किया लाठीचार्ज

29 मई 2018

लव जिहाद 3:04

VIDEO: इस्लाम न कबूल करने पर पति ने की ये घिनौनी हरकत!

7 अप्रैल 2018

पंचकूला 2:05

पंचकूला में कंप्यूटर टीचर्स पर चलाई गई वॉटर कैनन, लाठीचार्ज में कई घायल

3 अप्रैल 2018

हनीप्रीत 1:25

हनीप्रीत की हुई कोर्ट में पेशी, पंचकूला हिंसा भड़काने का आरोप

21 फरवरी 2018

Related

प्राचीन कला केंद्र
Panchkula

प्राचीन कला केंद्र

30 सितंबर 2018

शहीद
Panchkula

शहीद

25 सितंबर 2018

बलू वेल गेम ली छात्र की जान
Panchkula

बलू वेल गेम ली छात्र की जान

28 सितंबर 2018

बराड होंगे चंडीगढ़ के अगले डीसी
Panchkula

बराड होंगे चंडीगढ़ के अगले डीसी

29 सितंबर 2018

एक अक्तूबर से होगी गणना शुरू
Panchkula

एक अक्तूबर से होगी गणना शुरू

29 सितंबर 2018

चार छात्र सस्पेंड करने से गुस्साए विद्यार्थियों ने कालेज के विद्यार्थियों ने की कालेज प्रबंधकों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी।
Panchkula

चार छात्र सस्पेंड करने से गुस्साए विद्यार्थियों ने कालेज के विद्यार्थियों ने की कालेज प्रबंधकों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी।

29 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.