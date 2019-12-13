शहर चुनें

Haryana ›   Palwal ›   misuse of government bus

नमाज पढ़ने के लिए रोडवेज बस का उपयोग

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 10:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नमाज पढ़ने जाने के लिए रोडवेज बस का प्रयोग
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हथीन। एक ओर जहां परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा रोडवेज घाटे को कम करने के कवायद में जुटे हैं, वहीं विभागीय कर्मी बस जैसे संसाधन का खुलकर दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। इसका प्रत्यक्ष उदाहरण हथीन में शुक्रवार को देखने को मिला। विभाग के दो कर्मचारी बस को जुमे की नमाज पढ़ने के लिए हथीन की जामा मस्जिद में ले आए। बस नंबर एच आर 38एस 1211 को लेकर उक्त बस को दो घंटे से अधिक समय तक खड़ा रखा। इस तरह सरकारी बस का दुरुपयोग किया गया । इस बारे में रोडवेज के जनरल मैनेजर भारत भूषण से संपर्क किया गया तो उनका कहना था कि इस बारे में वे जांच करवा रहे हैं आवश्यक कार्यवाही करेंगे। परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा का कहना है कि अनुशासन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी, भविष्य में ऐसा न हो इसके उपाय किए जाएंगे।
