Haryana ›   Karnal ›   fire in ramnagar karnal

रामनगर स्थित घर में लगी आग

Amar Ujala Bureau अमर उजाला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 02:23 AM IST
रामनगर स्थित एक घर में भयंकर आग लगने के कारण सारा समान जलकर राख हो गया। गनीमत रही कि उस समय ऊपर कोई नहीं था नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग को बुझाया। वीरवार सुबह करीब साढ़े पांच बजे शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई। तीन कमरों में आग पूरी तरह से फैल गई थी। इससे घर का सारा समान जलकर राख हो गया। नीचे के सामान को शिफ्ट किया गया। बुटिक मालिक पंकज अरोड़ा ने बताया कि ऊपर उनका घर है। बच्चे ऊपर ही सोते थे, लेकिन रात को बच्चे नीचे आ गए थे। इसलिए कोई बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। ऊपर तीन कमरों में सारा समान जलकर राख हो गया।
fire in ramnagar karnal fire
हुड्डा
India News

चुनाव से पहले हरियाणा कांग्रेस में भीतरघात की आशंका, पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व अध्यक्ष में ठनी रार

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान से पहले ही कांग्रेस पार्टी के दो दिग्गज नेताओं की राजनीतिक लड़ाई सतह पर आ गई है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्डा की जहां टिकट बंटवारे में चली है, वहीं अशोक तंवर बागी मूड में दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana assembly elections, Congress will Releases List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections today
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः 90 सीटों के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नाम फाइनल, आज जारी होगी सूची

1 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
India News

हरियाणा चुनाव में 'गढ़ी-सांपला' सीट पर होगा महादंगल, भाजपा ने हुड्डा के लिए बनाया खास चक्रव्यूह

2 अक्टूबर 2019

agitation
Karnal

रजिस्ट्री पर आब्जेक्शन लगाने पर प्रॉपर्टी डीलरों ने किया हंगामा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

New Grain Market karnal
Karnal

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव ने मुनीम को मारा थप्पड़

4 अक्टूबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभाः बीएसपी ने घोषित की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, देखें किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

30 सितंबर 2019

agitation
Karnal

मंडी में गेट पास नहीं मिले तो किसानों ने लगाया जाम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

political
Karnal

बगावत : दो पूर्व विधायकों ने छोड़ी कांग्रेस, आजाद लड़ेंगे चुनाव

4 अक्टूबर 2019

kheera wanted karnal
Karnal

खीरा और उसके साथी को पुलिस ने लिया 12 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

student leader firing case
Karnal

छात्र नेता को बाजार के बीच में गोली मारकर बदमाश हुये फरार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

kalpana chawala college
Karnal

कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कालेज के निदेशक बनाया हिमाचल में वाइस चांसलर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

studendt licence delay
Karnal

11 माह से नहीं शुरू हुई शिक्षण संस्थानों में लर्निंग डीएल बनाने की योजना

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सिविल अस्पताल का बाहरी दृश्य
Karnal

सेहत महकमे की कोशिश फेल, डेंगू के नौ और मरीज मिले

3 अक्टूबर 2019

political
Karnal

कांग्रेस के मंच से परिवारवाद के नारे लगते हैं भारत माता के नहीं

2 अक्टूबर 2019

confrence
Karnal

सीजीसी- शहर में बढ़ रही चोरी की घटनाएं, साहब! कुछ करो..

2 अक्टूबर 2019

political
Karnal

भाजपा ने दोबारा से विधायकों पर खेला दांव

1 अक्टूबर 2019

