Jhajjar: कबड्डी खिलाड़ी प्रियंका पिलानिया का गुलिया खाप ने किया स्वागत, एशियाई खेलों में जीता है स्वर्ण पदक

एशियाई खेलों से लौटे खिलाड़ियों का हरियाणा में भव्य स्वागत किया जा रहा है। इस कड़ी में झज्जर गुलिया खाप गांव के लोगों ने कबड्डी खिलाड़ी प्रियंका पिलानिया का अभिनंदन किया और रोड शो किया। खिलाड़ी एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली भारतीय महिला कबड्डी टीम का हिस्सा थीं।
#WATCH | Jhajjar, Haryana: The people of Gulia Khap village felicitate and hold a roadshow for Kabaddi player Priyanka Pilaniya after she returns from the 19th Asian Games. She was part of the Indian Women's Kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games. pic.twitter.com/N0bQM1BYUG— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
