Ambala: नशा तस्कर की प्रॉपर्टी पर चला बुलडोजर, सरकारी जमीन पर किया था अवैध कब्जा

Ambala, Haryana | Accused drug smuggler Praveen Kumar's property on illegally occupied land demolished
He's a drug smuggler & occupied govt land illegally, the construction on which is being demolished by us with co-operation from city Council following all legal procedures: DSP pic.twitter.com/PyW8NCAi4q— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
